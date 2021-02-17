>
Epson and Spinar America Partner to Deliver Augmented Reality Remote Assistance Through Zoom for Hybrid Work Environments

February 17, 2021 | About: OTCPK:SEKEY -2.31%

Epson Moverio AR Smart Glasses and Spinar America "Remote Vision" SaaS Product Enhance Hands-Free Communication and Video Conferencing Across the Globe

PR Newswire

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, providers of the Moverio® augmented reality (AR) smart glasses platform, today announced a partnership with Spinar America. In an effort to make today's altered work environments easier for professionals, Epson and Spinar America are spearheading AR remote assistance and collaboration experiences through highly innovative and easy-to-use tools. Utilizing Epson Moverio AR smart glasses and Spinar America's "Remote Vision®" SaaS product with Zoom video conferencing, businesses can allow a remote expert to see what a local technician sees and provide real-time visual guidance from anywhere in the world by sharing content that appears in the technician's field of view.1

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)

Catering to hybrid and remote workplaces, the joint solution allows businesses to accelerate repairs and can reduce mistakes, leading to increased productivity, improved customer satisfaction and reduced travel costs. Using the Moverio AR smart glasses, Spinar software powered by Zoom for real-time collaboration between remote experts and on-site personnel, users can connect, collaborate, voice command, and interact with content through hands-free communication without the cost and logistics of getting everyone in the same room.

"Right now, businesses are in need of new communication practices and innovative productivity tools to collaborate effectively when employees can't be in the same location," said Kevin Weafer, CEO, Spinar America, Inc. "The 'Remote Vision' and Epson Moverio solution goes a step beyond usual teleconferencing to provide a unique avenue for rich work and collaboration experiences including remote assistance and on-site inspections that can improve overall business operations."

Powered by Epson's breakthrough Si-OLED display technology, Moverio smart glasses allow professionals to view the Remote Vision interface, powered by Zoom, including instructions and photos sent through the chat box, via a wearable display that minimizes visual obstruction. Unlike using handheld tablets or smartphones, users wearing the Moverio smart glasses with a built-in camera have their hands free to continue working and collaborate more efficiently from remote locations.

"Businesses are evolving at a faster rate to stay ahead and accommodate the needs of today's workforce, incorporating new remote assistance tools into day-to-day processes to improve communication over the long haul," said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Digital Experiences, Augmented Reality & Commercial Display Solutions at Epson America, Inc. "We are excited to work with Spinar America to help bridge the gap between countries, cultures and borders through hands-free communication. By harnessing the power of AR for real-time collaboration, companies are able to excel in the 'new normal.'"

Epson and Spinar will be showcasing the Remote Vision powered by Zoom collaboration solution at the Field Service Connect USA 2021 virtual event, being held Feb. 17-18, 2021. An exclusive, invite only event for 75 senior executives in charge of field service, Field Service Connect provides a forum to share detailed discussions, source solutions and services from leading providers, and gain valuable insights on improving strategy.

About Moverio
Epson Moverio smart glasses provide a unique heads-up, hands-free experience that, when combined with the Moverio SDK, allows for a range of app development possibilities. Epson first announced Moverio smart glasses in 2011 and today has a variety of both tethered and non-tethered Moverio smart glasses available for consumers, business and enterprise applications, delivering high quality, cost-effective solutions for hands-free AR experiences. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/moverio.

About Spinar America
Spinar America develops SaaS Industry 4.0 platforms and custom products powering next generation Augmented / Virtual Reality. Spinar America drives successes by developing experiences that help F500 companies change the world. We pride ourselves on being a premium software factory for our partners. Visit Spinar's website (https://www.spinaramerica.com/) for more information.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Requires access to the Internet using Wi-Fi® or a mobile hotspot.


EPSON and Moverio are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-and-spinar-america-partner-to-deliver-augmented-reality-remote-assistance-through-zoom-for-hybrid-work-environments-301229620.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.


