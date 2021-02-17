>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Southwest Gas Advises Customers to Conserve as States Grapple with Cold Weather

February 17, 2021 | About: NYSE:SWX +0.86%

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Feb. 17, 2021

PHOENIX, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As many states continue to experience harsh unseasonably cold weather, Southwest Gas is advising customers to conserve. The weather crisis, specifically in Texas, has caused natural gas supplies to become constrained. As with any resource in high demand and constrained supply, natural gas prices have dramatically increased over the past several days.

As a service, Southwest Gas is advising customers to conserve natural gas to help minimize price impacts to their future gas bills. While Southwest Gas does not currently anticipate any supply shortages in Arizona, conservation of natural gas will help support the interstate pipeline system so states where the weather is bitterly cold can meet their demands.

Where possible, we urge customers to curb the use of non-essential natural gas features like:

  • Indoor and outdoor fireplaces
  • Fire pits
  • Pool and spa heaters
  • Tiki torches
  • Any other decorative fire features

In addition, customers can conserve natural gas by:

  • Using cold water whenever possible
  • Taking shorter showers
  • Setting the thermostat to 65-68 degrees, health permitting
  • Dress warmly while inside your home

The price of gas fluctuates based on supply and demand and Southwest Gas does not profit from the cost of natural gas. Natural gas costs are passed straight through to customers. While we cannot predict when costs will return to normal, Southwest Gas recommends customers conserve through the weekend.

Visit SWGas.com and/or follow Southwest Gas on social media for updates as they come available. Southwest Gas Corporation provides safe and reliable natural gas service to over two million customers in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Southwest Gas Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Southwest Gas Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-advises-customers-to-conserve-as-states-grapple-with-cold-weather-301229627.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)