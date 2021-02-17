Mirova US LLC Buys Ecolab Inc, Signature Bank, Microsoft Corp, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Ormat Technologies Inc

Investment company Mirova US LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ecolab Inc, Signature Bank, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc, eBay Inc, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Ormat Technologies Inc, Xylem Inc, Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirova US LLC. As of 2020Q4, Mirova US LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: ECL, SBNY, MSFT, MA, EBAY, GOOGL, V, ROP, ADBE, NEE, BLL, AWK, EL, ISRG, WTS, ORCL, TSM, BFAM,

ECL, SBNY, MSFT, MA, EBAY, GOOGL, V, ROP, ADBE, NEE, BLL, AWK, EL, ISRG, WTS, ORCL, TSM, BFAM, Reduced Positions: NVDA, DHR, ORA, XYL, WM,

NVDA, DHR, ORA, XYL, WM, Sold Out: GILD,

For the details of Mirova US LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mirova+us+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 923,219 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.05% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 557,504 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.39% Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 880,227 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.17% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 373,694 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 3,358,046 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.77%

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 63.17%. The purchase prices were between $183.59 and $225.9, with an estimated average price of $209.11. The stock is now traded at around $210.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 880,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Signature Bank by 89.76%. The purchase prices were between $76.01 and $136.75, with an estimated average price of $104.84. The stock is now traded at around $215.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 773,378 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 923,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $341.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 557,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 3,358,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mirova US LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.79%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2110.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 81,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mirova US LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

Mirova US LLC reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 71.29%. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $613.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Mirova US LLC still held 3,753 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mirova US LLC reduced to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 68.71%. The sale prices were between $60.63 and $90.83, with an estimated average price of $75.97. The stock is now traded at around $117.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Mirova US LLC still held 8,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mirova US LLC reduced to a holding in Xylem Inc by 66.25%. The sale prices were between $84.43 and $101.79, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $98.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Mirova US LLC still held 6,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mirova US LLC reduced to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 62.09%. The sale prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.67. The stock is now traded at around $112.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Mirova US LLC still held 4,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.