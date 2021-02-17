Park West Asset Management LLC Buys McAfee Corp, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp, Flex, Sells DraftKings Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II

Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Park West Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys McAfee Corp, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp, Flex, RingCentral Inc, Opendoor Technologies Inc, sells DraftKings Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park West Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Park West Asset Management LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MCFE, RSVAU, FLEX, OPEN, STPK, IPOE, IPOF, TWCT, VSPR, ARRY, IPOD, STIC.U, FSRV, NGMS, SVOKU, HTPA.U, MRACU, NET, FMAC.U, NEBCU, XPOA.U, MTACU, IRWD, TEKK, DIS, TLS, HCARU, LRCX, SPNV, AGCUU, MAACU, FRTA, MAAC, DGNS, CURO, XPOA,
- Added Positions: RNG, OPCH, VG, OMF, ATVI, TMUS, SGMS, PDLI, SE, IQV, SLQT, EGRX, PCG, NOVA, DFPH, IBKR, HOV, CHTR, ONEM, SATS, WSC, PPD, VKTX, PAE,
- Reduced Positions: ENPH, NXST, LAUR, LAD, MCRI, ROKU, NUAN, SI, SMCI, CHNG, FTNT, CZR, NLOK, ACEL, LKQ, HSKA, UNVR, SQ, TLND, WPF, CAI, CSTM, WDAY, STNE, SVMK, PARR, INFN,
- Sold Out: DKNG, BFT.U, IPOC, FIS, TWCTU, BLFS, HSIC, AVLR, VSPRU, IPOB, SCPL, AACQ, PRPB, PHR, LEAP.U, PROF, HPX, GOGO, EVH, SNOW,
For the details of Park West Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/park+west+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,800,000 shares, 14.04% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,650,000 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio.
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 825,000 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,425,000 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio.
- Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 397,808 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.76%
Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.09 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $16.54. The stock is now traded at around $19.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 3,699,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (RSVAU)
Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 4,300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.17 and $18.24, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 2,931,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $22.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)
Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $12.6. The stock is now traded at around $47.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,700,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE)
Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.66, with an estimated average price of $11.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 132.86%. The purchase prices were between $257.01 and $402.51, with an estimated average price of $311.53. The stock is now traded at around $437.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 244,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)
Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Option Care Health Inc by 57.56%. The purchase prices were between $13.17 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,302,202 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp by 33.68%. The purchase prices were between $10.13 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $15.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,020,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 161.78%. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $48.16, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $53.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 589,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 735,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 33.39%. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 447,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)
Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $11.93.Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC)
Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $11.1.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64.Sold Out: TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCTU)
Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $10.24.Sold Out: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)
Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $34.17.
