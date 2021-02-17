Flagship Ventures Management, Inc. Buys Sigilon Therapeutics Inc, Codiak BioSciences Inc, Sells Seres Therapeutics Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Flagship Ventures Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Sigilon Therapeutics Inc, Codiak BioSciences Inc, sells Seres Therapeutics Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flagship Ventures Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Flagship Ventures Management, Inc. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 30,871,524 shares, 61.59% of the total portfolio.
- Sigilon Therapeutics Inc (SGTX) - 10,370,369 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) - 14,673,973 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.98%
- Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) - 38,296,526 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio.
- Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) - 22,900,069 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio.
Flagship Ventures Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $34.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.51%. The holding were 10,370,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Codiak BioSciences Inc (CDAK)
Flagship Ventures Management, Inc. initiated holding in Codiak BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.9 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $23.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 2,607,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.
