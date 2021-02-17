>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Flagship Ventures Management, Inc. Buys Sigilon Therapeutics Inc, Codiak BioSciences Inc, Sells Seres Therapeutics Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: SGTX +2.39% CDAK -5.68%

Investment company Flagship Ventures Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Sigilon Therapeutics Inc, Codiak BioSciences Inc, sells Seres Therapeutics Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flagship Ventures Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Flagship Ventures Management, Inc. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Flagship Ventures Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flagship+ventures+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Flagship Ventures Management, Inc.
  1. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 30,871,524 shares, 61.59% of the total portfolio.
  2. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc (SGTX) - 10,370,369 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) - 14,673,973 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.98%
  4. Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) - 38,296,526 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio.
  5. Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) - 22,900,069 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Sigilon Therapeutics Inc (SGTX)

Flagship Ventures Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $34.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.51%. The holding were 10,370,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Codiak BioSciences Inc (CDAK)

Flagship Ventures Management, Inc. initiated holding in Codiak BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.9 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $23.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 2,607,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Flagship Ventures Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Flagship Ventures Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Flagship Ventures Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Flagship Ventures Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Flagship Ventures Management, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)