>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Gratia Capital, Llc Buys TPG RE Finance Trust Inc, Danaos Corp, New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Sells Rent-A-Center Inc, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, M/I Homes Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: TRTX +3.59% DAC +6.37% NYMT +2.01% LADR +2.02% NMRK -0.69% GPMT +2.68% RCII -2.81% ALEX -0.46% JLL -0.55%

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Gratia Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys TPG RE Finance Trust Inc, Danaos Corp, New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Ladder Capital Corp, Newmark Group Inc, sells Rent-A-Center Inc, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, M/I Homes Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc, Kura Sushi USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gratia Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Gratia Capital, Llc owns 25 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gratia+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 115,000 shares, 46.45% of the total portfolio.
  2. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) - 766,836 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Danaos Corp (DAC) - 373,968 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) - 494,482 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.56%
  5. New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) - 1,403,752 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX)

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.73 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $9.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.8%. The holding were 766,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Danaos Corp (DAC)

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Danaos Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.75 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $12.94. The stock is now traded at around $39.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.66%. The holding were 373,968 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT)

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.54 and $3.84, with an estimated average price of $3.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 1,403,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Ladder Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.82 and $10, with an estimated average price of $8.51. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 396,888 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Newmark Group Inc (NMRK)

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Newmark Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.34 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $6.21. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 317,573 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.64 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 163,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $39.69, with an estimated average price of $34.02.

Sold Out: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The sale prices were between $11.76 and $17.18, with an estimated average price of $14.64.

Sold Out: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $99.2 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $128.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)