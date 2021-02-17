Gratia Capital, Llc Buys TPG RE Finance Trust Inc, Danaos Corp, New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Sells Rent-A-Center Inc, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, M/I Homes Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Gratia Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys TPG RE Finance Trust Inc, Danaos Corp, New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Ladder Capital Corp, Newmark Group Inc, sells Rent-A-Center Inc, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, M/I Homes Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc, Kura Sushi USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gratia Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Gratia Capital, Llc owns 25 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TRTX, DAC, NYMT, LADR, NMRK, GPMT, NRZ, VVNT, MG, AGS, PEI, WPG, AJX, XAN,

TRTX, DAC, NYMT, LADR, NMRK, GPMT, NRZ, VVNT, MG, AGS, PEI, WPG, AJX, XAN, Reduced Positions: MHO, GIL, KRUS, SIC, MFA, CLDT, HMHC, RWT,

MHO, GIL, KRUS, SIC, MFA, CLDT, HMHC, RWT, Sold Out: RCII, ALEX, JLL,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 115,000 shares, 46.45% of the total portfolio. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) - 766,836 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. New Position Danaos Corp (DAC) - 373,968 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) - 494,482 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.56% New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) - 1,403,752 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. New Position

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.73 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $9.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.8%. The holding were 766,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Danaos Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.75 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $12.94. The stock is now traded at around $39.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.66%. The holding were 373,968 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.54 and $3.84, with an estimated average price of $3.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 1,403,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Ladder Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.82 and $10, with an estimated average price of $8.51. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 396,888 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Newmark Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.34 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $6.21. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 317,573 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.64 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 163,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $39.69, with an estimated average price of $34.02.

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The sale prices were between $11.76 and $17.18, with an estimated average price of $14.64.

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $99.2 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $128.88.