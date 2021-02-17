Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc Buys Datto Holding Corp, Lightspeed POS Inc, NICE, Sells Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Proofpoint Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Datto Holding Corp, Lightspeed POS Inc, NICE, Cloudflare Inc, ServiceNow Inc, sells Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Glu Mobile Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $7.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Datto Holding Corp (MSP) - 113,753,615 shares, 41.67% of the total portfolio. New Position Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) - 72,845,508 shares, 29.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.16% Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING) - 38,482,335 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.5% Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD) - 3,930,156 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. New Position

Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc initiated holding in Datto Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.44 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.67%. The holding were 113,753,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $46.45. The stock is now traded at around $71.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 3,930,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $224.95 and $283.54, with an estimated average price of $243.39. The stock is now traded at around $272.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 118,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc initiated holding in South Mountain Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $17, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,066,034 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 260,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 172.65%. The purchase prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $65.94. The stock is now traded at around $82.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 495,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 114.13%. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $585.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 65,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc added to a holding in Bandwidth Inc by 205.68%. The purchase prices were between $141.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $164.59. The stock is now traded at around $187.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 133,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 37.77%. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $186.65, with an estimated average price of $152.4. The stock is now traded at around $182.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 207,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 35.64%. The purchase prices were between $182.06 and $248.19, with an estimated average price of $211.77. The stock is now traded at around $248.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 109,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 60.63%. The purchase prices were between $241.44 and $295.64, with an estimated average price of $263.26. The stock is now traded at around $279.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 71,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc sold out a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. The sale prices were between $36.99 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2.

Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $93.57 and $136.87, with an estimated average price of $109.71.

Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc sold out a holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The sale prices were between $6.91 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $8.63.

Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $54.47 and $73.66, with an estimated average price of $65.04.

Vista Equity Partners Iii, Llc sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.05 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $46.22.