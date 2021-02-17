>
General Catalyst Group Management, LLC Buys Teladoc Health Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Lemonade Inc, Sells S&P Global Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: TDOC -0.83% BIGC -0.25% LMND -3% VRM -1.22% ABNB -1.33% SPGI -0.33%

Investment company General Catalyst Group Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Lemonade Inc, Vroom Inc, Airbnb Inc, sells S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General Catalyst Group Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, General Catalyst Group Management, LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of General Catalyst Group Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/general+catalyst+group+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of General Catalyst Group Management, LLC
  1. Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 8,052,413 shares, 55.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) - 8,253,453 shares, 18.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Lemonade Inc (LMND) - 2,577,851 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vroom Inc (VRM) - 6,051,670 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 1,509,468 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

General Catalyst Group Management, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $291.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 55.05%. The holding were 8,052,413 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

General Catalyst Group Management, LLC initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.15 and $105.99, with an estimated average price of $79.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.1%. The holding were 8,253,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

General Catalyst Group Management, LLC initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.1. The stock is now traded at around $159.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.8%. The holding were 2,577,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vroom Inc (VRM)

General Catalyst Group Management, LLC initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.13 and $51.1, with an estimated average price of $41.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.48%. The holding were 6,051,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

General Catalyst Group Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 1,509,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

General Catalyst Group Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91.



