General Catalyst Group Management, LLC Buys Teladoc Health Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Lemonade Inc, Sells S&P Global Inc

Investment company General Catalyst Group Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Lemonade Inc, Vroom Inc, Airbnb Inc, sells S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General Catalyst Group Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, General Catalyst Group Management, LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



General Catalyst Group Management, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $291.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 55.05%. The holding were 8,052,413 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General Catalyst Group Management, LLC initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.15 and $105.99, with an estimated average price of $79.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.1%. The holding were 8,253,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General Catalyst Group Management, LLC initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.1. The stock is now traded at around $159.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.8%. The holding were 2,577,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General Catalyst Group Management, LLC initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.13 and $51.1, with an estimated average price of $41.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.48%. The holding were 6,051,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General Catalyst Group Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 1,509,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General Catalyst Group Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91.