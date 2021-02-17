General Catalyst Group Management, LLC Buys Teladoc Health Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Lemonade Inc, Sells S&P Global Inc

Investment company General Catalyst Group Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Lemonade Inc, Vroom Inc, Airbnb Inc, sells S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General Catalyst Group Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, General Catalyst Group Management, LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of General Catalyst Group Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/general+catalyst+group+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of General Catalyst Group Management, LLC
- Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 8,052,413 shares, 55.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) - 8,253,453 shares, 18.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Lemonade Inc (LMND) - 2,577,851 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vroom Inc (VRM) - 6,051,670 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 1,509,468 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with TDOC. Click here to check it out.
- TDOC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of TDOC
- Peter Lynch Chart of TDOC
General Catalyst Group Management, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $291.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 55.05%. The holding were 8,052,413 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
General Catalyst Group Management, LLC initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.15 and $105.99, with an estimated average price of $79.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.1%. The holding were 8,253,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
General Catalyst Group Management, LLC initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.1. The stock is now traded at around $159.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.8%. The holding were 2,577,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vroom Inc (VRM)
General Catalyst Group Management, LLC initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.13 and $51.1, with an estimated average price of $41.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.48%. The holding were 6,051,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
General Catalyst Group Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 1,509,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
General Catalyst Group Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of General Catalyst Group Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that General Catalyst Group Management, LLC keeps buying