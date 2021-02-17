Carleon Capital Partners LLC Buys Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Livongo Health Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Carleon Capital Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, sells Livongo Health Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Comcast Corp, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carleon Capital Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Carleon Capital Partners LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TDOC,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, VGSH, GS, MAR,
- Sold Out: LVGO, GOOG, CMCSA, AMZN, BRK.B, AON, FB, UNH, WFC, LBRDK, C, GE, NFLX, HLT, DIS,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with TDOC. Click here to check it out.
- TDOC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of TDOC
- Peter Lynch Chart of TDOC
For the details of Carleon Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carleon+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Carleon Capital Partners LLC
- Visa Inc (V) - 200,000 shares, 29.28% of the total portfolio.
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 372,360 shares, 28.73% of the total portfolio.
- Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 74,321 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) - 151,072 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio.
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 28,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%
Carleon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $291.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.95%. The holding were 74,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
Carleon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Carleon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Carleon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Carleon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Carleon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Carleon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Carleon Capital Partners LLC. Also check out:
1. Carleon Capital Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Carleon Capital Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Carleon Capital Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Carleon Capital Partners LLC keeps buying