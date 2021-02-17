>
Carleon Capital Partners LLC Buys Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Livongo Health Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: TDOC -0.83% LVGO +0% GOOG +0.85% CMCSA -0.73% AMZN -0.27% BRK.B +1.16% AON -0.41%

Investment company Carleon Capital Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, sells Livongo Health Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Comcast Corp, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carleon Capital Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Carleon Capital Partners LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carleon Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carleon+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Carleon Capital Partners LLC
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 200,000 shares, 29.28% of the total portfolio.
  2. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 372,360 shares, 28.73% of the total portfolio.
  3. Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 74,321 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) - 151,072 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio.
  5. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 28,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%
New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Carleon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $291.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.95%. The holding were 74,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Carleon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Carleon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Carleon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Carleon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Carleon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Carleon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Carleon Capital Partners LLC.

