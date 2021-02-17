Md Sass Investors Services Inc Buys Molson Coors Beverage Co, Duke Realty Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Sells W R Grace, Facebook Inc, Performance Food Group Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Md Sass Investors Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Molson Coors Beverage Co, Duke Realty Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Alphabet Inc, Perrigo Co PLC, sells W R Grace, Facebook Inc, Performance Food Group Co, Comcast Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Md Sass Investors Services Inc. As of 2020Q4, Md Sass Investors Services Inc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $467 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TAP, DRE, EWBC, SSSS,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, PRGO, AXTA, EQC, LKQ, ABC, TGT, BHC, NRG, GL, OPCH,
- Reduced Positions: FB, CMCSA, SNE, SIVB, GDX, CRL, BC, CCK, QRVO, AMZN, MHK, MSFT, SCHW, TPHS,
- Sold Out: GRA, PFGC, NXPI, 0GV,
For the details of MD SASS INVESTORS SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/md+sass+investors+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 281,096 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.17%
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) - 932,391 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.93%
- Sony Corp (SNE) - 260,119 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.49%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 487,828 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,623 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.79%
Md Sass Investors Services Inc initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $44.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 335,632 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.16 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 295,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc initiated holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.57 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $42.62. The stock is now traded at around $69.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 171,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc initiated holding in SuRo Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.16 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $13.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 194,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.79%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2110.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 14,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 41.32%. The purchase prices were between $41.29 and $49.87, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $44.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 401,676 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $24 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.3. The stock is now traded at around $27.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 932,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc added to a holding in Equity Commonwealth by 33.28%. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 693,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 707,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc added to a holding in Target Corp by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $190.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 89,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $57.14, with an estimated average price of $50.5.Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $32.33 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $42.24.Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.64.Sold Out: SuRo Capital Corp (0GV)
Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold out a holding in SuRo Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $6.9 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.65.
