Empirical Capital Management, LLC Buys Molson Coors Beverage Co, Walmart Inc, Nordstrom Inc, Sells Roku Inc, Pinterest Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: WMT +0.82% JWN +3.53% CHNG +0% PLTR -12.75% TAP +1.11% LUV +1.21% CXW -1.42% WWE +0.19% ATVI -0.82%

Investment company Empirical Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Molson Coors Beverage Co, Walmart Inc, Nordstrom Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, sells Roku Inc, Pinterest Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Twitter Inc, The Wendy's Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empirical Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Empirical Capital Management, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Empirical Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empirical+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Empirical Capital Management, LLC
  1. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 300,050 shares, 16.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.02%
  2. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 105,000 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.35%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,400 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37%
  4. Nordstrom Inc (JWN) - 344,114 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.22%
  5. Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN) - 586,500 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $44.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 183,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)

Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CoreCivic Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $7.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 77,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)

Empirical Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.36 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $41.99. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 69.35%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.17%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 49.22%. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $36.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 344,114 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 64.83%. The purchase prices were between $14.1 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $16.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 391,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Empirical Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 340.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 110,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Empirical Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Empirical Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

