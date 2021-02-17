>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Twin Securities, Inc. Buys Slack Technologies Inc, Xilinx Inc, Tiffany, Sells Livongo Health Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Navistar International Corp

February 17, 2021 | About: TIF +0% ACIA -0.03% RESI +0% WORK +1.35% XLNX -2.17% CLGX +7.83% OMCL -0.64% CCIV +31.82% LVGO +0% IMMU +0% N +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Twin Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Slack Technologies Inc, Xilinx Inc, Tiffany, CoreLogic Inc, Acacia Communications Inc, sells Livongo Health Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Navistar International Corp, Taubman Centers Inc, AECOM during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twin Securities, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Twin Securities, Inc. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Twin Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/twin+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Twin Securities, Inc.
  1. Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 372,768 shares, 34.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.46%
  2. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 925,248 shares, 27.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 177,619 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA) - 173,145 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.07%
  5. CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 109,200 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.63%. The holding were 925,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.8%. The holding were 177,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97. The stock is now traded at around $88.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 109,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.85 and $120.02, with an estimated average price of $98.45. The stock is now traded at around $132.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 13,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Tiffany & Co by 76.46%. The purchase prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.01%. The holding were 372,768 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)

Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 99.07%. The purchase prices were between $67.04 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $69.16. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 173,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI)

Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp by 2104.59%. The purchase prices were between $9.24 and $16.47, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $16.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 264,286 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Sold Out: Navistar International Corp (NAV)

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $44.83, with an estimated average price of $43.59.

Sold Out: Taubman Centers Inc (TCO)

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.76.

Sold Out: AECOM (ACM)

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $42.8 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $47.88.

Sold Out: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR.U)

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $11.5 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $12.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Twin Securities, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Twin Securities, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Twin Securities, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Twin Securities, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Twin Securities, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)