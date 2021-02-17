Twin Securities, Inc. Buys Slack Technologies Inc, Xilinx Inc, Tiffany, Sells Livongo Health Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Navistar International Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Twin Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Slack Technologies Inc, Xilinx Inc, Tiffany, CoreLogic Inc, Acacia Communications Inc, sells Livongo Health Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Navistar International Corp, Taubman Centers Inc, AECOM during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twin Securities, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Twin Securities, Inc. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WORK, XLNX, CLGX, OMCL, CCIV,

WORK, XLNX, CLGX, OMCL, CCIV, Added Positions: TIF, ACIA, RESI, AAMC,

TIF, ACIA, RESI, AAMC, Sold Out: LVGO, IMMU, NAV, TCO, ACM, DGNR.U, RTP.U,

For the details of Twin Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/twin+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 372,768 shares, 34.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.46% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 925,248 shares, 27.63% of the total portfolio. New Position Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 177,619 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio. New Position Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA) - 173,145 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.07% CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 109,200 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. New Position

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.63%. The holding were 925,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.8%. The holding were 177,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97. The stock is now traded at around $88.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 109,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.85 and $120.02, with an estimated average price of $98.45. The stock is now traded at around $132.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 13,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Tiffany & Co by 76.46%. The purchase prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.01%. The holding were 372,768 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 99.07%. The purchase prices were between $67.04 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $69.16. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 173,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp by 2104.59%. The purchase prices were between $9.24 and $16.47, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $16.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 264,286 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $44.83, with an estimated average price of $43.59.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.76.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $42.8 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $47.88.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $11.5 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $12.79.