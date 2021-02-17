>
Cypress Capital, LLC Buys SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), American Tower Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells Qualcomm Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF

February 17, 2021 | About: XLRE -1.07% AMT -0.97% CCI -1.52% LAND -0.03% IVV -0.08% BA +2.94% F +0.79% EFO +1.7% HLF +0.05%

Investment company Cypress Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), American Tower Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Gladstone Land Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Qualcomm Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cypress Capital, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cypress Capital, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 210,622 shares, 18.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 340,684 shares, 13.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 404,029 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82%
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 60,122 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 282,526 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26%
New Purchase: Gladstone Land Corp (LAND)

Cypress Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gladstone Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $15.51, with an estimated average price of $14.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Cypress Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $393.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Cypress Capital, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $217.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Cypress Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (EFO)

Cypress Capital, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE. The purchase prices were between $30.43 and $44.39, with an estimated average price of $38.26. The stock is now traded at around $48.339300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Cypress Capital, LLC initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.39 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $48.26. The stock is now traded at around $55.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Cypress Capital, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 86.09%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 31,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Cypress Capital, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 29.16%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $224.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Cypress Capital, LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.12. The stock is now traded at around $161.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.



