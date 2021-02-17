MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Carnival Corp, Daqo New Energy Corp, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Otis Worldwide Corp, Morgan Stanley

Central, K3, based Investment company MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Carnival Corp, Daqo New Energy Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Cree Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Otis Worldwide Corp, Morgan Stanley, Roku Inc, Marvell Technology Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd. As of 2020Q4, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owns 150 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CCL, DQ, CREE, SKX, PRG, TJX, CBOE, PBR, ALLY, CMG, WFC, COF, WING, IIVI, ZS, NKE, LAZ, SPGI, FUTU, LYV, TMO, EEFT, AMAT, STM, HLT, LRCX, SQM, MCHP, YQ, ALB, ACMR, BLDP, MAR, SQ, LI, ARRY, NIO, AMD, YSG, BNS, NTES, CAN, INMD, SNPS, ZBH, ADBE, SYNH, MTB, RCL, SLM, JD, HOLX, AVT, CXO, VIAC, HRB, ECL, BTWNU, CX, YALA, LFC, DADA, EAF, BILI, DISCA, DESP, LU, AMX, 9IFA, BTWN,

BKNG, MU, TCOM, LUV, TRU, CPA, TTWO, UBS, GS, MCD, PYPL, BEKE, TSM, DAR, MKTX, HTHT, DD, VRNS, TT, UNP, QRVO, IBKR, BABA, CFG, ASX, CEO, PTR, CHL, SNP, Reduced Positions: OTIS, MS, ROKU, AMZN, FIS, LIN, ENTG, TMUS, LVS, MCO, ICE, MA, PGR, YUMC, EV, URI, MSGS, MELI, SE, SYF, MTG, EDU, GOOGL, RAMP, RDN, DHI, PDD, LPLA, MSGE, C, LEN, VMW, SIMO, BK, RKT, NOAH, HOLI, BNR, AVGO, HIMX, MFC, CARR, CYD, CHU, BRK.B,

For the details of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marshall+wace+asia+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

IAA Inc (IAA) - 3,668,762 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 6,608,431 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 3,212,860 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.62% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 1,472,138 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.3% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 656,813 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 3,950,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.76 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $43.81. The stock is now traded at around $120.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,381,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Cree Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.21 and $105.9, with an estimated average price of $80.53. The stock is now traded at around $118.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 687,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Skechers USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.16 and $37.36, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 2,017,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.29 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $51.64. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,335,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 927,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 218.94%. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2184.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 58,446 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 175.48%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,634,692 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 230.62%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $36.57, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,461,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 93.53%. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,071,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in TransUnion by 177.03%. The purchase prices were between $79.15 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $91.63. The stock is now traded at around $87.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 695,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Copa Holdings SA by 93.67%. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $84.54, with an estimated average price of $66.95. The stock is now traded at around $80.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,041,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.32.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $319.05 and $363.32, with an estimated average price of $343.3.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Avangrid Inc. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $55.67, with an estimated average price of $49.1.