Acorns Advisers, LLC Buys PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Acorns Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acorns Advisers, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Acorns Advisers, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: VOO, IXUS, AGG, ISTB, IJH, IJR, CORP, SHY, VWO,

VOO, IXUS, AGG, ISTB, IJH, IJR, CORP, SHY, VWO, Reduced Positions: BIL, GBIL, JPST, SHV, LQD, VB, VEA, VNQ,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 4,698,513 shares, 44.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.78% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 12,695,398 shares, 23.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 4,139,288 shares, 13.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.90% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,118,247 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 4,056,637 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.61%

Acorns Advisers, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan by 105.71%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $115.19. The stock is now traded at around $114.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 72 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Acorns Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 166 shares as of 2020-12-31.