>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Acorns Advisers, LLC Buys PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

February 17, 2021 | About: CORP -0.48% SHY -0.03%

Investment company Acorns Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acorns Advisers, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Acorns Advisers, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Acorns Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acorns+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Acorns Advisers, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 4,698,513 shares, 44.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.78%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 12,695,398 shares, 23.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42%
  3. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 4,139,288 shares, 13.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.90%
  4. BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,118,247 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
  5. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 4,056,637 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.61%
Added: PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP)

Acorns Advisers, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan by 105.71%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $115.19. The stock is now traded at around $114.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 72 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Acorns Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 166 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Acorns Advisers, LLC. Also check out:

1. Acorns Advisers, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Acorns Advisers, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Acorns Advisers, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Acorns Advisers, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)