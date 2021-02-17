Cumberland Associates Llc Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Liberty Latin America, Melco Resorts and Entertainment, Sells GCI Liberty Inc, Virtusa Corp, Infinera Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Cumberland Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Liberty Latin America, Melco Resorts and Entertainment, Apple Inc, Wells Fargo, sells GCI Liberty Inc, Virtusa Corp, Infinera Corp, Harsco Corp, OneMain Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cumberland Associates Llc. As of 2020Q4, Cumberland Associates Llc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $19 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LBRDK, LILAK, MLCO, AAPL, WFC, CIEN, TIGO,

LBRDK, LILAK, MLCO, AAPL, WFC, CIEN, TIGO, Added Positions: FB, NTCT, GOOG, EXTR, MX,

FB, NTCT, GOOG, EXTR, MX, Reduced Positions: OMF, EVRI, MU, C, LVS, WDC, GTN, VLRS, KAR,

OMF, EVRI, MU, C, LVS, WDC, GTN, VLRS, KAR, Sold Out: GLIBA, VRTU, INFN, HSC, MPC, VXX, LCA,

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 58,300 shares, 18.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.4% MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 90,582 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84% Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) - 80,000 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.83% Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,800 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.18% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 6,343 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 6,343 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $10.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.63 and $19.66, with an estimated average price of $17.4. The stock is now traded at around $18.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 48,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cumberland Associates Llc initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $53.47, with an estimated average price of $44.51. The stock is now traded at around $55.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cumberland Associates Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cumberland Associates Llc added to a holding in NetScout Systems Inc by 54.95%. The purchase prices were between $20.08 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $23.92. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 28,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cumberland Associates Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $49.25 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $50.23.

Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in Infinera Corp. The sale prices were between $6.13 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $7.96.

Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in Harsco Corp. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $16.1.

Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.02.

Cumberland Associates Llc sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13.