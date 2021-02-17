Resolution Capital Ltd Buys Essex Property Trust Inc, Public Storage, Equity Residential, Sells CyrusOne Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc

Sydney, Nsw, C3, based Investment company Resolution Capital Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Essex Property Trust Inc, Public Storage, Equity Residential, Invitation Homes Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp, sells CyrusOne Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Equity Commonwealth, Regency Centers Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resolution Capital Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Resolution Capital Ltd owns 24 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ESS, PSA, KRC,

ESS, PSA, KRC, Added Positions: EQR, INVH, COLD, O, DRE, AMT, CUBE, ELS, PLD, UE, CPT,

EQR, INVH, COLD, O, DRE, AMT, CUBE, ELS, PLD, UE, CPT, Reduced Positions: HR, PEAK, TRNO, DEA, ACC, STOR, ARE, EQIX,

HR, PEAK, TRNO, DEA, ACC, STOR, ARE, EQIX, Sold Out: CONE, HST, EQC, REG,

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 6,487,560 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36% Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 14,048,977 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.31% Realty Income Corp (O) - 4,533,580 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.32% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 1,121,254 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.52% CubeSmart (CUBE) - 7,109,559 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.55%

Resolution Capital Ltd initiated holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.32 and $262.95, with an estimated average price of $231.07. The stock is now traded at around $268.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 580,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resolution Capital Ltd initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $216.58 and $236.23, with an estimated average price of $229.28. The stock is now traded at around $229.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 521,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resolution Capital Ltd initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.46 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $56.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,182,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resolution Capital Ltd added to a holding in Equity Residential by 104.86%. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 3,478,532 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resolution Capital Ltd added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 24.31%. The purchase prices were between $27.26 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $28.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 14,048,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resolution Capital Ltd added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 72.84%. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $35.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 4,103,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resolution Capital Ltd added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $60.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 4,533,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resolution Capital Ltd added to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 74.48%. The purchase prices were between $37.16 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 3,156,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resolution Capital Ltd added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $61.65. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,107,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resolution Capital Ltd sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $72.55.

Resolution Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $10.45 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $12.97.

Resolution Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $26.08 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $26.67.

Resolution Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $34.05 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $43.07.