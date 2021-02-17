>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Resolution Capital Ltd Buys Essex Property Trust Inc, Public Storage, Equity Residential, Sells CyrusOne Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: EQR -0.44% INVH -0.26% COLD -0.34% O -1.22% DRE -0.46% ELS -0.45% ESS -0.45% PSA -0.82% KRC -1.28% CONE -2.32% HST +4.77% EQC -0.41% R -1.39%

Sydney, Nsw, C3, based Investment company Resolution Capital Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Essex Property Trust Inc, Public Storage, Equity Residential, Invitation Homes Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp, sells CyrusOne Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Equity Commonwealth, Regency Centers Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resolution Capital Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Resolution Capital Ltd owns 24 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Resolution Capital Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resolution+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Resolution Capital Ltd
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 6,487,560 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%
  2. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 14,048,977 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.31%
  3. Realty Income Corp (O) - 4,533,580 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.32%
  4. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 1,121,254 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.52%
  5. CubeSmart (CUBE) - 7,109,559 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.55%
New Purchase: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Resolution Capital Ltd initiated holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.32 and $262.95, with an estimated average price of $231.07. The stock is now traded at around $268.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 580,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)

Resolution Capital Ltd initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $216.58 and $236.23, with an estimated average price of $229.28. The stock is now traded at around $229.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 521,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Resolution Capital Ltd initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.46 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $56.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,182,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Equity Residential (EQR)

Resolution Capital Ltd added to a holding in Equity Residential by 104.86%. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 3,478,532 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Resolution Capital Ltd added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 24.31%. The purchase prices were between $27.26 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $28.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 14,048,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Resolution Capital Ltd added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 72.84%. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $35.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 4,103,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

Resolution Capital Ltd added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $60.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 4,533,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Resolution Capital Ltd added to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 74.48%. The purchase prices were between $37.16 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 3,156,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)

Resolution Capital Ltd added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $61.65. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,107,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Resolution Capital Ltd sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $72.55.

Sold Out: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

Resolution Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $10.45 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $12.97.

Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Resolution Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $26.08 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $26.67.

Sold Out: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Resolution Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $34.05 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $43.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Resolution Capital Ltd. Also check out:

1. Resolution Capital Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Resolution Capital Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Resolution Capital Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Resolution Capital Ltd keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)