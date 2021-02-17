>
Lee Thomas H Partners Lp Buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: DNB +1.15%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Lee Thomas H Partners Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lee Thomas H Partners Lp. As of 2020Q4, Lee Thomas H Partners Lp owns 2 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: DNB,
  • Reduced Positions: SYNH,

These are the top 5 holdings of LEE THOMAS H PARTNERS LP
  1. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) - 103,819,610 shares, 74.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) - 13,238,542 shares, 25.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.31%
New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Lee Thomas H Partners Lp initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.9 and $28.16, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 74.13%. The holding were 103,819,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.



