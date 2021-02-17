Lee Thomas H Partners Lp Buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Lee Thomas H Partners Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lee Thomas H Partners Lp. As of 2020Q4, Lee Thomas H Partners Lp owns 2 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DNB,

DNB, Reduced Positions: SYNH,

For the details of LEE THOMAS H PARTNERS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lee+thomas+h+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) - 103,819,610 shares, 74.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) - 13,238,542 shares, 25.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.31%

Lee Thomas H Partners Lp initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.9 and $28.16, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 74.13%. The holding were 103,819,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.