Lakewood Capital Management, Lp Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Axalta Coating Systems, CIT Group Inc, Sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Comcast Corp, Dell Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Lakewood Capital Management, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Axalta Coating Systems, CIT Group Inc, Science Applications International Corp, Mimecast, sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Comcast Corp, Dell Technologies Inc, Baidu Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lakewood Capital Management, Lp. As of 2020Q4, Lakewood Capital Management, Lp owns 54 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AXTA, MIME, THS, SCHW, TGT, UA,

AXTA, MIME, THS, SCHW, TGT, UA, Added Positions: BABA, CIT, SAIC, C, ABG, LBTYK, ANGI, GLD,

BABA, CIT, SAIC, C, ABG, LBTYK, ANGI, GLD, Reduced Positions: CMCSA, DELL, CI, LBRDK, GS, HCA, ANTM, WRK, AGNC, ALLY, MA, BC, ADNT, NSP, GTS, SKX, ATH, UE, FAF, CRL, COF, CWK, TMUS, DEO, ASND, CWH, WH, LBTYA, MCD, UPWK, KFY,

CMCSA, DELL, CI, LBRDK, GS, HCA, ANTM, WRK, AGNC, ALLY, MA, BC, ADNT, NSP, GTS, SKX, ATH, UE, FAF, CRL, COF, CWK, TMUS, DEO, ASND, CWH, WH, LBTYA, MCD, UPWK, KFY, Sold Out: HDS, BIDU, CB, AXS, CDK, ETSY, LOW, PD, VVV, MIK,

Cigna Corp (CI) - 601,557 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.11% Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 1,650,008 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.04% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 2,884,809 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.62% Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,654,500 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.39% Facebook Inc (FB) - 365,553 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.3. The stock is now traded at around $27.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 1,356,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $42.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.24 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $190.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $18.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 90.08%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $270.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 390,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in CIT Group Inc by 43.66%. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $38.93, with an estimated average price of $31.76. The stock is now traded at around $45.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,803,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Science Applications International Corp by 502.57%. The purchase prices were between $73.32 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $88.07. The stock is now traded at around $94.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 210,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in ANGI Homeservices Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $11.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $168.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.56.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.69 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $48.57.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $42.35 and $52, with an estimated average price of $47.49.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $150.68.