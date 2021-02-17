Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys iShares MBS ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Citigroup Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Bank of America Corp

Investment company Private Portfolio Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, sells Citigroup Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Bank of America Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Portfolio Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Private Portfolio Partners LLC owns 213 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HYG, SOXX, SPH, PBW, IYT, BHP, GWRE, IUSG, CTVA, BOTZ, QVAL, IWS, FTSM, DGRO, DKNG, TMO, SYY, NSC, EWJ, ARKG, MRNA, IWN, ICE, COP,
- Added Positions: MBB, ESGU, IVV, IWP, MUB, ESGE, IVW, LQD, IWF, VTV, SPY, DIA, ITOT, SHYG, BIV, SCHD, SPYG, FTSL, VBR, NVDA, GDX, IEMG, IEF, ITA, GOVT, PFF, IGSB, ARKK, VOO, VTI, JNJ, VV, CWB, HEDJ, IJH, FDN, SCZ, TLT, VB, TTWO, VEA, VLUE, VXRT, XLU, QUAL, XLY, USMV, VO, MO, IUSB, AEP, CVX, CMCSA, QCOM, CRM, MA, KMI, FB, EMB, GSLC, IAU, IWD, GOOG, MUJ, UNH, UNP, FTC, PRU, PEP, MRK, IBM,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, BAC, IYG, PFE, TSLA, EFAV, IEFA, EFG, CSCO, T, INTC, BBBY, AAPL, IWR, OUSA, XOM, RSP, VZ, XSLV, GOOGL, VGT, SHY, CI, BRK.B, OIH, ORAN, DVY, CQQQ, XMLV, IWM, CVS, IXN, BABA, KO, DES, ROBO, AMZN, VNQ, MSFT, MU, ABBV, IHI, VSS, MOAT, XLV, QQQ, XLF, SLV, VYM, DOCU, BA, GE, HON, JPM, MCD, PG, ROST, UPS, VOD, WFC, PDT, EVT, V, HUBS, PYPL, SE, RTX, SPLK, TWLO, HDV, ADBE,
- Sold Out: C, EPD, HII, CIEN, VLO, PULS, ZM, DXCM, BIL, VOE, VOT, M,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 92,545 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 159,876 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 44,064 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,509 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 52,077 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $16.07. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $301.8 and $382.56, with an estimated average price of $345.47. The stock is now traded at around $439.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.3 and $226.11, with an estimated average price of $213.53. The stock is now traded at around $232.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.54 and $108.63, with an estimated average price of $81.9. The stock is now traded at around $129.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $66.28, with an estimated average price of $56.26. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,747 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 157.86%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 16,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 33.04%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 37,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.98%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,839 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 31.83%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 38,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 302.74%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 45.54%. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $315.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.67.Sold Out: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $141.46 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $159.19.Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $53.47, with an estimated average price of $44.51.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.2.Sold Out: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.83 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.91.
