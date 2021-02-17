Jordan Park Group LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Investment company Jordan Park Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jordan Park Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, Jordan Park Group LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPMD,
- Added Positions: IEMG, SPY, GOVT, AGG, QUAL,
- Reduced Positions: VWO, VEA, IWN, BIL, SUB, DBEF,
- Sold Out: GLD, IWF, EFA, VT, SPTM, IJH, IJT, IWM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Jordan Park Group LLC
- BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 6,415,638 shares, 32.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.33%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 13,015,417 shares, 28.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 2,159,630 shares, 20.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 224,835 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,066,220 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.35%
Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.24 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.22. The stock is now traded at around $44.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Jordan Park Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.29%. The holding were 6,415,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Jordan Park Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.09%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 200,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94.Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55.
