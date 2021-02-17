>
Jordan Park Group LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

February 17, 2021 | About: IEMG +0.27% AGG -0.47% SPMD -0.16% GLD -1.44% IWF -0.47% EFA +0.72% VT +0.13% SPTM -0.08% IJH -0.18%

Investment company Jordan Park Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jordan Park Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, Jordan Park Group LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jordan Park Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jordan+park+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jordan Park Group LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 6,415,638 shares, 32.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.33%
  2. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 13,015,417 shares, 28.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 2,159,630 shares, 20.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 224,835 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,066,220 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.35%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.24 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.22. The stock is now traded at around $44.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Jordan Park Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.29%. The holding were 6,415,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Jordan Park Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.09%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 200,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55.



