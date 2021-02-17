Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. Buys Ovintiv Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Sabre Corp, Sells Teck Resources, NortonLifeLock Inc, TransDigm Group Inc

Investment company Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Ovintiv Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Sabre Corp, AerCap Holdings NV, SM Energy Co, sells Teck Resources, NortonLifeLock Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Ingevity Corp, Arch Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $689 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.75 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 2,230,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $34.31, with an estimated average price of $27.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 670,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $9.29. The stock is now traded at around $11.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,575,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 346,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Mercer International Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.89 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $8.02. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,318,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $6.21, with an estimated average price of $4.68. The stock is now traded at around $6.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 2,100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in SM Energy Co by 36.58%. The purchase prices were between $1.4 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $3.4. The stock is now traded at around $13.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 8,911,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Cedar Fair LP by 510.18%. The purchase prices were between $24.84 and $40, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 3,530,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Masonite International Corp by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.41 and $108.06, with an estimated average price of $97.07. The stock is now traded at around $104.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.28 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $15.44.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $550.99.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $27.18 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $33.26.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $35.47 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $39.35.