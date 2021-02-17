>
Prince Street Capital Management LLC Buys Despegar.com Corp, Copa Holdings SA, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Vale SA, Yandex NV

February 17, 2021 | About: FCX +5.35% OCFT +1.05% DESP +5.69% CPA +3.92% PBR.A +1.23% AMX -0.22% GDYN -3.56% GLD -1.44% VALE +3.03% ZLAB -2.67% QIW +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Prince Street Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Despegar.com Corp, Copa Holdings SA, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, America Movil SAB de CV, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Vale SA, Yandex NV, Zai Lab, Pan American Silver Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prince Street Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Prince Street Capital Management LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prince Street Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prince+street+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Prince Street Capital Management LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 1,170,000 shares, 30.30% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 65,000 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio.
  3. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 759,000 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.50%
  4. StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 224,700 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  5. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 10,300 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.7%
New Purchase: Despegar.com Corp (DESP)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Despegar.com Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.69 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $12.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 384,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Copa Holdings SA (CPA)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Copa Holdings SA. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $84.54, with an estimated average price of $66.95. The stock is now traded at around $80.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 62,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $8.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 362,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $13.59. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 272,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 759,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (OCFT)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd by 98.68%. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $21.03. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 361,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $13.37.

Sold Out: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $81.94 and $135.34, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

Sold Out: QIWI PLC (QIWI)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in QIWI PLC. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $14.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Prince Street Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Prince Street Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Prince Street Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prince Street Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prince Street Capital Management LLC keeps buying

