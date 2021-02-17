Nut Tree Capital Management, LP Buys iStar Inc, Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, VEREIT Inc, National General Holdings Corp

Investment company Nut Tree Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys iStar Inc, Par Pacific Holdings Inc, sells FirstEnergy Corp, VEREIT Inc, National General Holdings Corp, American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nut Tree Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, Nut Tree Capital Management, LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



EPR Properties (EPR) - 2,250,000 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.50% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 5,000,000 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 1,400,000 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.15% Constellium SE (CSTM) - 3,600,000 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11% Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (CLNC) - 6,060,000 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio.

Nut Tree Capital Management, LP initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nut Tree Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $6.44 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 2,662,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nut Tree Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.

Nut Tree Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

Nut Tree Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.18 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $7.55.