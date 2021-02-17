>
Nut Tree Capital Management, LP Buys iStar Inc, Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, VEREIT Inc, National General Holdings Corp

February 17, 2021 | About: PARR +4.69% STAR +0.97% FE +2.21% VER -1.11% AXL -0.51%

Investment company Nut Tree Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys iStar Inc, Par Pacific Holdings Inc, sells FirstEnergy Corp, VEREIT Inc, National General Holdings Corp, American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nut Tree Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, Nut Tree Capital Management, LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nut Tree Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nut+tree+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nut Tree Capital Management, LP
  1. EPR Properties (EPR) - 2,250,000 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.50%
  2. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 5,000,000 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio.
  3. Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 1,400,000 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.15%
  4. Constellium SE (CSTM) - 3,600,000 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11%
  5. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (CLNC) - 6,060,000 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iStar Inc (STAR)

Nut Tree Capital Management, LP initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)

Nut Tree Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $6.44 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 2,662,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Nut Tree Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Nut Tree Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

Sold Out: American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL)

Nut Tree Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.18 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $7.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nut Tree Capital Management, LP.

Comments

