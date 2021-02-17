HighVista Strategies LLC Buys Inphi Corp, Xilinx Inc, Baidu Inc, Sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Livongo Health Inc, Delphi Technologies PLC

Boston, MA, based Investment company HighVista Strategies LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Inphi Corp, Xilinx Inc, Baidu Inc, Sogou Inc, DouYu International Holdings, sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Livongo Health Inc, Delphi Technologies PLC, Wright Medical Group NV, Immunomedics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HighVista Strategies LLC. As of 2020Q4, HighVista Strategies LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



IPHI, XLNX, BIDU, SOGO, DOYU, NKTX, PMVP, ATHA, KYMR, CYTK, SRPT, ALT, AKRO, CBAY, NVAX, RLAY, DYN, BCEL, SCCO, VRNA, SYRS, MTRX, CNSL, CMRX, SOI, ALSK, PCTI, OVID, MEIP, LINC, RMNI, ACTG, Added Positions: ADAP, NLTX, GBT, AXSM, RCKT, MGNX, SMIN, ARNA, AVDL, CNST, RLMD, CCXI, TGTX, RNA, GERN, TRIL, ASND, IGMS, ARGX, FMTX, ADVM, IOVA, INDA, FOLD, ISEE, ACAD, CLDX, CHKP, SWTX, NVO, SAGE, DCPH, MRTX, STOK, SBBP,

BABA, MBT, ASMB, TSM, ZYME, VRA, TRUE, AFMD, RIGL, SURF, UBS, ARAY, IMGN, STRO, UTI, Sold Out: AMTD, LVGO, DLPH, WMGI, IMMU, MYOK, KOD, DNLI, INSM, XNCR, FATE, MTEM, BDTX, XENE, CRNX, DRNA, PRTA, ZGNX, QNST, BZH, RYI, FPRX, SONA, LUNA, RBBN, CTMX, BDSI, DVAX, AGTC, DHX,

For the details of HighVista Strategies LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highvista+strategies+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 680,627 shares, 31.98% of the total portfolio. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 41,056 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 31,289 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.6% Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 51,092 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 42,611 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio.

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $160.98, with an estimated average price of $140.95. The stock is now traded at around $172.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 21,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 24,173 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $326.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 14,962 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in Sogou Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.99 and $8.92, with an estimated average price of $8.68. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $19.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 249,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC initiated holding in Nkarta Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $75.62, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 23,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC by 187.23%. The purchase prices were between $4 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $5.39. The stock is now traded at around $6.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 159,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc by 77.72%. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $14.56, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 69,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 130.35%. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $63.77, with an estimated average price of $49.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 83.18%. The purchase prices were between $66.31 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $74.82. The stock is now traded at around $74.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 41.66%. The purchase prices were between $23.31 and $59.57, with an estimated average price of $36.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $34.62 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $38.05. The stock is now traded at around $47.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 46,699 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Delphi Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $17.02.

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

HighVista Strategies LLC sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.