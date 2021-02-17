>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

V3 Capital Management, L.P. Buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp, Sells Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, Genesis Healthcare Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: NNN -1.37% AIRC +0.02% SRC +0.12% KRC -1.28% EQR -0.44% BNL -1.74% APLE +5.12% GEN +0.98%

New York, NY, based Investment company V3 Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp, Equity Residential, National Retail Properties Inc, sells Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, Genesis Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, V3 Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, V3 Capital Management, L.P. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $498 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of V3 Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/v3+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of V3 Capital Management, L.P.
  1. JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) - 3,185,568 shares, 20.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.66%
  2. Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 891,350 shares, 17.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42%
  3. Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) - 3,278,742 shares, 14.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86%
  4. QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) - 1,111,894 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
  5. National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) - 1,151,550 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.36%
New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $42.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 613,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $41.9, with an estimated average price of $36.07. The stock is now traded at around $41.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 505,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.46 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $56.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 271,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Equity Residential (EQR)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 235,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in National Retail Properties Inc by 37.36%. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 1,151,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $17.69.

Sold Out: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $11.89.

Sold Out: Genesis Healthcare Inc (GEN)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Genesis Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $0.42 and $0.59, with an estimated average price of $0.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of V3 Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. V3 Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. V3 Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. V3 Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that V3 Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)