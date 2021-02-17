V3 Capital Management, L.P. Buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp, Sells Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, Genesis Healthcare Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company V3 Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp, Equity Residential, National Retail Properties Inc, sells Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, Genesis Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, V3 Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, V3 Capital Management, L.P. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $498 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AIRC, SRC, KRC, EQR,

AIRC, SRC, KRC, EQR, Added Positions: NNN, CPT,

NNN, CPT, Reduced Positions: JBGS, DEA, QTS, MGP,

JBGS, DEA, QTS, MGP, Sold Out: BNL, APLE, GEN,

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) - 3,185,568 shares, 20.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.66% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 891,350 shares, 17.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42% Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) - 3,278,742 shares, 14.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86% QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) - 1,111,894 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85% National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) - 1,151,550 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.36%

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $42.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 613,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $41.9, with an estimated average price of $36.07. The stock is now traded at around $41.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 505,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.46 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $56.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 271,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 235,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in National Retail Properties Inc by 37.36%. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 1,151,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $17.69.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $11.89.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Genesis Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $0.42 and $0.59, with an estimated average price of $0.5.