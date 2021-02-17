Cartica Management, LLC Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Yandex NV, XP Inc, Sells Sea, StoneCo, GDS Holdings

Washington, DC, based Investment company Cartica Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MercadoLibre Inc, Yandex NV, XP Inc, sells Sea, StoneCo, GDS Holdings, Bilibili Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cartica Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cartica Management, LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $364 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MELI, YNDX, XP,

MELI, YNDX, XP, Reduced Positions: SE, GDS, BILI, EEM, ARCE, KC,

SE, GDS, BILI, EEM, ARCE, KC, Sold Out: STNE,

Sea Ltd (SE) - 354,571 shares, 19.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.31% Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 717,492 shares, 16.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.21% GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 525,317 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.36% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 24,804 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. New Position Yandex NV (YNDX) - 579,000 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cartica Management, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87. The stock is now traded at around $1939.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.43%. The holding were 24,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cartica Management, LLC initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $56.13 and $70.8, with an estimated average price of $63.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.08%. The holding were 579,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cartica Management, LLC initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $40.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 336,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cartica Management, LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.54 and $85.54, with an estimated average price of $67.18.