Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC Buys R1 RCM Inc, Workiva Inc, Sells Open Text Corp, Proofpoint Inc, Accenture PLC

February 17, 2021 | About: WK -0.63% RCM +0.63% OTEX -1.46% PFPT -0.21%

New York, NY, based Investment company Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys R1 RCM Inc, Workiva Inc, sells Open Text Corp, Proofpoint Inc, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/praesidium+investment+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC
  1. PTC Inc (PTC) - 2,463,511 shares, 15.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
  2. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 423,507 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
  3. Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 1,902,430 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
  4. Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 8,726,156 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  5. Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 1,233,772 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.32%
New Purchase: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)

Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in R1 RCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 1,648,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Workiva Inc (WK)

Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Workiva Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $93.34, with an estimated average price of $70.44. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,033,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $42.74.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $93.57 and $136.87, with an estimated average price of $109.71.



