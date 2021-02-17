Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC Buys R1 RCM Inc, Workiva Inc, Sells Open Text Corp, Proofpoint Inc, Accenture PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys R1 RCM Inc, Workiva Inc, sells Open Text Corp, Proofpoint Inc, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PTC Inc (PTC) - 2,463,511 shares, 15.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 423,507 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 1,902,430 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 8,726,156 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 1,233,772 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.32%

Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC initiated holding in R1 RCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 1,648,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Workiva Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $93.34, with an estimated average price of $70.44. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,033,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $46.02, with an estimated average price of $42.74.

Praesidium Investment Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $93.57 and $136.87, with an estimated average price of $109.71.