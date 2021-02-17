Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Cousins Properties Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Sells NextEra Energy Partners LP, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Welbilt Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Cousins Properties Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Kilroy Realty Corp, Equity Residential, sells NextEra Energy Partners LP, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Welbilt Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Uxin during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $19.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ASO, HYG, JNK,

ASO, HYG, JNK, Added Positions: CUZ, MGP, KRC, EQR, FSKR, FSK,

CUZ, MGP, KRC, EQR, FSKR, FSK, Reduced Positions: FISV, AEL, SIX, KREF, ACC,

FISV, AEL, SIX, KREF, ACC, Sold Out: NEP, WBT, UXIN, CPT, MR,

Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 85,300,667 shares, 49.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.09% BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 34,510,971 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) - 44,788,635 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) - 61,587,301 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. New Position BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) - 50,633,123 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $16.2. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 61,587,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $105.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 47,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in Cousins Properties Inc by 56.57%. The purchase prices were between $24.63 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $30.96. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,082,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 80.57%. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,349,597 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 42.75%. The purchase prices were between $46.46 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $56.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,787,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in Equity Residential by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,370,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $64.54.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $6.01 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $9.02.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Uxin Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.87 and $1.64, with an estimated average price of $1.12.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Montage Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $5.78, with an estimated average price of $5.17.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $87.8 and $101.81, with an estimated average price of $96.89.