General Re New England Asset Management Inc Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, HP Inc

Farmington, CT, based Investment company General Re New England Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, HP Inc, EOG Resources Inc, UBS AG JERSEY during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General Re New England Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, General Re New England Asset Management Inc owns 153 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TJX, XLF, RSP,

TJX, XLF, RSP, Added Positions: VCIT, IWM, DVY, XLE, JNK, HYG, AXP, IVV, UNP, JCI, CVX, ABBV, PEG, RDS.A, SO, SYY, D, VZ, BKCC, KMI, PG, DRI, CCI, KO, CSCO, BMY, MMM, MCD, EMR, ETR, GIS, IBM, JPM, JNJ, DUK, LMT, LLY, MRK, MSFT, VTRS, PPL, PEP, PFE, PNW,

VCIT, IWM, DVY, XLE, JNK, HYG, AXP, IVV, UNP, JCI, CVX, ABBV, PEG, RDS.A, SO, SYY, D, VZ, BKCC, KMI, PG, DRI, CCI, KO, CSCO, BMY, MMM, MCD, EMR, ETR, GIS, IBM, JPM, JNJ, DUK, LMT, LLY, MRK, MSFT, VTRS, PPL, PEP, PFE, PNW, Reduced Positions: VMBS, EOG, COP, TGT, WFC, BKLN, TAP, OUT,

VMBS, EOG, COP, TGT, WFC, BKLN, TAP, OUT, Sold Out: WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, HPQ, MLPI, XLC, PGX,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 20,473,491 shares, 55.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 17,672,221 shares, 16.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 22,751,400 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 259,690 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 1,993,011 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio.

General Re New England Asset Management Inc initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General Re New England Asset Management Inc initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General Re New England Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General Re New England Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 514.61%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 406,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General Re New England Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $104.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 105,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General Re New England Asset Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 186.84%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General Re New England Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 367.68%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 65,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General Re New England Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 129.23%. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $105.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General Re New England Asset Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 182.11%. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

General Re New England Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1418.95.

General Re New England Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05.

General Re New England Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.02.

General Re New England Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in UBS AG JERSEY. The sale prices were between $9.38 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.6.

General Re New England Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75.

General Re New England Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $15.01.