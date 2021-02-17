Blue Ridge Capital Buys Palantir Technologies Inc

Investment company Blue Ridge Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Ridge Capital. As of 2020Q4, Blue Ridge Capital owns 1 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PLTR,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/john+griffin/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of John Griffin
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 9,135,401 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Blue Ridge Capital initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 9,135,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of John Griffin. Also check out:
1. John Griffin's Undervalued Stocks
2. John Griffin's Top Growth Companies, and
3. John Griffin's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that John Griffin keeps buying