Blue Ridge Capital Buys Palantir Technologies Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: PLTR -12.75%

Investment company Blue Ridge Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Ridge Capital. As of 2020Q4, Blue Ridge Capital owns 1 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: PLTR,
For the details of John Griffin's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/john+griffin/current-portfolio/portfolio
  1. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 9,135,401 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)


Blue Ridge Capital initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 9,135,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

