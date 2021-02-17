Forma Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences











The SVB Leerink 10 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference taking place Feb. 22-26. Forma will present on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).







The H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference taking place March 9-10. Forma will present on Tuesday, March 9 at 7:00 a.m. EST.







The Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference taking place March 16-17. Forma will present on Wednesday, March 17 at 8:40 a.m. EST.







Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

The SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference taking place Feb. 22-26. Forma will present on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

The H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference taking place March 9-10. Forma will present on Tuesday, March 9 at 7:00 a.m. EST.

The Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference taking place March 16-17. Forma will present on Wednesday, March 17 at 8:40 a.m. EST.

Webcasts of the conference presentations will be available in the "News & Investors" section of Forma's website at www.formatherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005230/en/