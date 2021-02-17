Ardelyx to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative first-in-class medicines to improve treatment for people with kidney and cardiovascular diseases, today announced that Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx, will participate in a fireside chat at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

To access the webcast of Ardelyx's presentation please visit the Events and Presentations page within the Ardelyx website at https://ir.ardelyx.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Ardelyx website for 60 days following the presentation.

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx is focused on developing innovative first-in-class medicines to enhance the lives of patients with kidney and cardiovascular diseases. Ardelyx is advancing tenapanor, a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, for which the company's NDA is currently under review by the FDA, with a PDUFA date of April 29, 2021. Ardelyx is also advancing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue program, for the potential treatment of high potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease. In addition, Ardelyx received FDA approval of IBSRELA® (tenapanor) on September 12, 2019. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in the respective territories.

