Performive Selects GTT DDoS Mitigation Service to Enhance Network Security

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that Performive , a leading managed multi-cloud provider serving the midmarket, has selected GTT DDoS Mitigation Service to enhance the security capabilities of its network to protect against DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. GTT currently provides IP transit services to Performive, ranging in speed from 10 to 100 Gbps, that connect cloud and data center facilities in 16 cities in North America and Europe.

GTT's always-on, proactive DDoS mitigation service, which leverages Corero Network Security's next generation DDoS platform technology, coupled with GTT's global Tier 1 internet network, operates within the network core to detect and filter out malicious traffic and complex threats in real time for automated redirecting to regional-based scrubbing facilities. In parallel, legitimate traffic is able to pass through uninterrupted, resulting in optimized low latency network performance. As a global Tier 1 internet service provider, GTT reinforces its DDoS mitigation capabilities with threat intelligence techniques that constantly monitor the larger internet for the latest DDoS tactics and emerging attacks, assuring comprehensive protection of the network perimeter.

Industry estimates indicate that DDoS attacks ranging in size from 10 to 100 Gbps increased by 50% in 2020. The average cost of a DDoS attack is approximately $218,000, which amounts to $10 billion in the United States in one year.

"The ability of GTT's DDoS Mitigation solution to immediately detect and remove malicious traffic assures the protection of our vital data resources and continuity of our cloud operation which rely heavily on the integrity of the network," stated Ryan DiRocco, Chief Technology Officer at Performive. "GTT's state-of-the-art DDoS mitigation techniques, combined with its Tier 1 internet operational experience, give us peace of mind that our network is protected from malicious actors and performs to the industry's highest standards."

"We are pleased to expand our long-standing partnership with Performive with the addition of GTT's DDoS mitigation service," stated Rich Modica, GTT Senior Vice President for Carrier Services. "Providing the most complete network security protections to our clients is a priority for us as we understand the potential business impacts from any sort of security breach."

About GTT

GTT connects people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed and agility. GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services. For more information on GTT (NYSE: GTT), please visit www.gtt.net .

About Performive

Performive is the first hyper-converged, managed multi-cloud provider specifically built to serve the mid-market. We feature VMware-based cloud solutions, along with on-demand expert engineering resources and 24/7/365 Devoted Customer Support available in over 20 locations across the globe. For more information on Performive, please visit www.performive.com

