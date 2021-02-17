Domino'sÂ® Raises More Than $13 Million for St. Jude Children's Research HospitalÂ® and The Domino's Village

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, is proud to announce that its corporate and franchise-owned stores across the country joined forces to raise a recording-breaking $13 million to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 2020.

The campaign follows the commitment Domino's made in September 2020 to raise $100 million by 2030. As customers and team members were raising funds for a strong first year of the new commitment, preparations began to start construction on The Domino's Village, a brand new patient housing facility for St. Jude families to call home while their children receive lifesaving care for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The Domino's Village is expected to open its doors in spring 2023. To hear from patient families on the impact of housing at St. Jude, watch this brand-new video on The Domino's Village: http://bit.ly/The-Dominos-Village.

More than $10.2 million of the funds came from generous donors during the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign. The campaign, which ran for 11 weeks starting on Oct. 19, 2020, through Jan. 3, 2021, was the 17th consecutive St. Jude Thanks and Giving. Domino's has participated in the campaign since the inaugural year. Prior to the 2020 campaign, Domino's offered the opportunity for customers to round up their order total and donate the change to benefit St. Jude. This year, the round up totaled more than $2.8 million.

"During a particularly challenging year, I am in awe of the generosity of our brand's customers during the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign," said Ritch Allison, Domino's CEO. "The record number of funds raised in stores this year speaks volumes about not only the dedication of Domino's team members and customers, but also the groundbreaking work done by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital."

Domino's $100 million pledge is the largest corporate commitment in the history of St. Jude. The Domino's Village will be a home away from home for patient families who are referred to St. Jude from all over the world, offering them enjoyable living, dining and play spaces.

St. Jude treats children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases around the globe. Discoveries made at St. Jude are shared freely so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children around the world. In addition to housing and food, St. Jude offers an on-site education and numerous other services for patients and their families, who never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a parent should worry about is helping their child live.

