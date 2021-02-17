Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Leading Cell Sorting Technology from Propel Labs

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced it has acquired cell sorting technology assets from Propel Labs, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SIDIS Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, the recently introduced Bigfoot Spectral Cell Sorter and approximately 40 employees will become part of Thermo Fisher's Biosciences business. Propel Labs will continue to operate as a separate entity and serve its existing customers.

"Cell sorting is an essential discovery tool used by many of our customers, allowing for the separation of specific cell types from complex samples. A first-of-its kind, the Bigfoot Spectral Cell Sorter brings more powerful sorting capabilities, faster throughput and novel safety features complementing our already strong flow cytometry offering," said Mark Stevenson, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "As the market for cell and gene therapies, immuno-oncology and other promising medicines drive increased expectations from researchers, we are really well positioned to support our customers in their work to improve healthcare outcomes."

Researchers are asking for cytometry analysis and sorting techniques with greater multiplexing capabilities to gain deeper biological insights. Current tools only meet some of these challenges. The high-speed electronics and innovative design of the Bigfoot Spectral Cell Sorter accelerate sorting by up to 10 times that of other available technologies, while maintaining cell viability and improving ease of use. It also has an integrated Class II biocontainment system that eliminates the need for separate biosafety cabinets. With this new technology, researchers can study more cell populations from samples of limited quantity, enabling a better understanding of biological systems at a scale and resolution needed for advancing science.

Stevenson added, "We look forward to welcoming the highly talented members of the Propel Labs Bigfoot team who bring additional flow cytometry expertise, R&D capabilities and engineering strength to Thermo Fisher, helping to further elevate our cell analysis and cell therapy research business."

The Biosciences business is part of the Life Sciences Solutions Segment.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

About SIDIS Corp.

SIDIS Corp. is a global, privately held, purpose-driven company that invests in and manages market-leading life science companies to advance human health. For more information, please visit www.sidisglobal.com.

