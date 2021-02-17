>
Articles 

RADCOM Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

February 17, 2021 | About: FRA:RAM +2.84% NAS:RDCM +9.55% STU:RAM +2.84%

- Full year revenues of $37.6 million, 14% year-over-year growth

- Fourth quarter revenues of $10.2 million, 13% year-over-year growth

- Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of $69 million and no debt

- 2021 revenue guidance range of $39-$41 million

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 17, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Commenting on the results, Eyal Harari, RADCOM's CEO, said: "We are pleased with our fourth quarter financial results, which concluded a full year of strong execution. The fourth quarter represented another consecutive quarter of revenue growth and closed the full year at the high end of our revenue guidance. We continued to manage operating expenses prudently throughout 2020 while executing our growth strategy and ensuring the safety of our employees and customers during the pandemic.

"Our considerable R&D investment over the last several years resulted in the launch of our innovative 5G assurance platform, RADCOM ACE, in Q3 and has already gained market traction following our multi-year agreement with Rakuten Mobile, one of the industry's first standalone 5G assurance contract wins.

"We expect 2021 to be an important year as more operators transition to 5G and the first advanced standalone networks begin to roll out. We continue to see increased investments across the 5G market from equipment providers to network operators, and we believe that the evolving market trends position us well for the future. Our leading 5G offering and expertise will become increasingly vital as industry players upgrade their networks and rely on our automated assurance capabilities and cloud-based technology. As the positive momentum builds in the 5G market, we intend to continue investing in our product development and sales and marketing.

"We are excited to enter the next chapter of our long-term journey and capitalize on the emerging 5G evolution while adapting to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. We expect the company to continue growing in 2021 and, based on our current visibility, we are providing full year 2021 revenue guidance of $39-$41 million."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $10.2 million, compared to $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter decreased to $0.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Non-GAAP net income for the period was $0.1 million, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $0.5 million, or a loss of $0.04 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019
  • As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $69 million, and no debt

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues for the full year were $37.6 million, compared to $33 million in the full year of 2019
  • GAAP net loss for the full year decreased to $4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $6.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the full year of 2019
  • Non-GAAP net loss for the full year decreased to $1.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $4.6 million, or a loss of $0.33 per diluted share for the full year of 2019

Earnings Conference Call
RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call today at 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (3:00 PM Israel Standard Time) to discuss the results and answer participants' questions. To join the call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:

From the US (toll-free): +1-866-652-8972

From other locations: +972-3-918-0610

For those unable to listen to the call at the time, a replay will be available on RADCOM's website later the same day.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
917-607-8654
[email protected]

Company Contact:
Amir Hai
CFO
+972-77-774-5011
[email protected]

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe,"" may," "might," "predict,"" potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its continued management of operating expenses, the positive momentum of the 5G market, levels of investments in 5G and other market and industry trends, the Company's market position and traction, cash position, potential and expected growth, the potential in the RADCOM ACE product generally and with Rakuten in particular, the Company's expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19, its ability to capitalize on the emerging 5G opportunities and its revenue guidance, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended
December 31,


Twelve months ended
December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(audited)

Revenues

$ 10,246


$ 9,029


$ 37,562


$ 33,010

Cost of revenues

3,116


2,643


10,758


9,917

Gross profit

7,130


6,386


26,804


23,093

Research and development, gross

4,815


4,657


19,199


18,578

Less - royalty-bearing participation

308


425


1,358


1,838

Research and development, net

4,507


4,232


17,841


16,740

Sales and marketing

2,501


2,693


9,709


10,514

General and administrative

899


963


3,836


3,674

Total operating expenses

7,907


7,888


31,386


30,928

Operating loss

(777)


(1,502)


(4,582)


(7,835)

Financial income, net

370


474


810


1,172

Loss before taxes on income

(407)


(1,028)


(3,772)


(6,663)

Taxes on income

(54)


(64)


(220)


(169)









Net loss

$ (461)


$ (1,092)


$ (3,992)


$ (6,832)









Basic and diluted net loss per

ordinary share

$ (0.03)


$ (0.08)


$ (0.29)


$ (0.50)

Weighted average number of
ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share

13,957,085


13,809,258


13,927,788


13,779,885

RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended
December 31,


Twelve months ended
December 31,





2020


2019


2020


2019

GAAP gross profit

$ 7,130


$ 6,386


$ 26,804


$ 23,093

Stock-based compensation

34


48


106


204

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 7,164


$ 6,434


$ 26,910


$ 23,297


$ 4,507


$ 4,232


$ 17,841


$ 16,740

GAAP research and development, net

Stock-based compensation

177


161


879


729

Non-GAAP research and development, net

$ 4,330


$ 4,071


$ 16,962


$ 16,011


$ 2,501


$ 2,693


$ 9,709


$ 10,514

GAAP sales and marketing

Stock-based compensation

184


160


536


638

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$ 2,317


$ 2,533


$ 9,173


$ 9,876


$ 899


$ 963


$ 3,836


$ 3,674

GAAP general and administrative

Stock-based compensation

151


222


648


657

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$ 748


$ 741


$ 3,188


$ 3,017


$ 7,907


$ 7,888


$ 31,386


$ 30,928

GAAP total operating expenses

Stock-based compensation

512


543


2,063


2,024

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$ 7,395


$ 7,345


$ 29,323


$ 28,904


$ (777)


$ (1,502)


$ (4,582)


$ (7,835)

GAAP operating loss



Stock-based compensation

546


591


2,169


2,228

Non-GAAP operating loss

$ (231)


$ (911)


$ (2,413)


$ (5,607)


$ (407)


$ (1,028)


$ (3,772)


$ (6,663)

GAAP loss before taxes on income

Stock-based compensation

546


591


2,169


2,228

Non-GAAP loss before taxes on income

$ 139


$ (437)


$ (1,603)


$ (4,435)


$ (461)


$ (1,092)


$ (3,992)


$ (6,832)

GAAP net loss

Stock-based compensation

546


591


2,169


2,228

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ 85


$ (501)


$ (1,823)


$ (4,604)


$ (0.03)


$ (0.08)


$ (0.29)


$ (0.50)

GAAP net loss per diluted share

Stock-based compensation

0.04


0.04


0.16


0.17

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

$ 0.01


$ (0.04)


$ (0.13)


$ (0.33)

Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net loss per share

14,302,719


13,809,258


13,927,788


13,779,885

RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(thousands of U.S. dollars)


As of


As of


December 31,


December 31,

2020

2019


(unaudited)


(audited)

Current Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 13,548


$ 6,201

Short-term bank deposits

55,413


63,080

Trade receivables, net

12,446


11,039

Inventories

540


1,356

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

1,437


1,536


83,384


83,212

Total Current Assets





Non-Current Assets




Severance pay fund

3,814


3,365

Other long-term receivables

2,185


2,314

Property and equipment, net

1,311


1,669

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,945


5,842


10,255


13,190

Total Non-Current Assets





Total Assets

$ 93,639


$ 96,402





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Current Liabilities




Trade payables

$ 1,592


$ 2,452

Deferred revenues and advances from customers

3,149


828

Employee and payroll accruals

4,414


4,132

Operating lease liabilities

1,028


1,263

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

4,721


4,050


14,904


12,725

Total Current Liabilities





Non-Current Liabilities




Deferred revenues

26


100

Accrued severance pay

4,473


3,904

Operating lease liabilities

2,008


4,967

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

209


836


6,716


9,807

Total Non-Current Liabilities





Total Liabilities

$ 21,620


$ 22,532





Shareholders' Equity




Share capital

$ 657


$ 648

Additional paid-in capital

140,129


137,969

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,662)


(2,634)

Accumulated deficit

(66,105)


(62,113)





Total Shareholders' Equity

72,019


73,870


$ 93,639


$ 96,402

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radcom-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-301229800.html

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.


