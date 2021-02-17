LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial", "Hain" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, today announced that the Company is hosting a fireside chat discussion at the 2021 Truist Securities Consumer Symposium on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed on Hain Celestial's website at www.hain.com under Investor Relations and the Press & Events section.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Dream®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, GG UniqueFiber®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney's™ (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Robertson's®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, William's™, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean®, One Step® and Queen Helene® brands.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hain-celestial-to-participate-in-the-2021-truist-securities-consumer-symposium-301229778.html

SOURCE The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.