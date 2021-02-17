Dalrada Financial Corporation Appoints Tom Giles to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DFCO, "Dalrada") is pleased to announce to its shareholders and the public that Mr. Tom Giles was appointed to Dalrada's Board of Directors. Mr. Giles' executive management leadership includes technology and healthcare industries with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to reduce time and expense to market. Mr. Giles' accomplishments include raising more than $200 million in capital for startups and venture funds in addition to building strategic partnerships with some of the largest global companies including IBM, GE, Accenture, T-Mobile, and DST. He has held industry lead and advisory roles in early-stage ventures and incubators.

Brian Bonar, CEO of Dalrada states, "We are extremely fortunate to have Mr. Giles join Dalrada's Board. His guidance is focused furthering on Dalrada's technology and clean energy initiatives. Aided by his industry experience and vast network of global contacts, Dalrada anticipates accelerated domestic and international growth in technology and clean energy sectors."

During his career, Mr. Giles has aided more than 20 companies with building business plans, identifying customer targets, raising capital, creating corporate sponsorships, and hiring executive management and sales teams. He presides on multiple Boards in the technology sector. Mr. Giles holds a Business degree from San Diego State University.

Dalrada's impressive Board of Directors continues to assemble world leaders with extensive backgrounds in science, engineering, technology, clean energy, sustainability, and healthcare. This group of proven industry leaders are collectively responsible for the creation and implementation of breakthrough health and wellness modalities, sustainable environment initiatives, and significant business advances worldwide. Their collective guidance aids with speed of implementation of Dalrada's mission to solve real-world problems. Dalrada's Board of Directors is now composed of:

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DFCO, "Dalrada") solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

