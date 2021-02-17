Cloudera Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 (ended January 31, 2021) financial results on March 10, 2021 after the close of market, and host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time).

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The conference call can be accessed as follows:

Participant Toll Free Number: +1-833-579-0900

Participant International Number: +1-778-560-2567

Conference ID: 7339087

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the News & Events section of the Company's website at https://investors.cloudera.com/events/Events/default.aspx . A replay of the webcast will be available for at least two weeks following completion of the call.

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at cloudera.com .

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

