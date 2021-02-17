Braskem Supplies I'm greenâ„¢ Bio-Based EVA for new Dansko Footwear Line

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) ("Company"), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas and leading producer of biopolymers in the world, today announced the launch of Dansko's new line of EVA clogs made with over 50% of Braskem's renewable I'm green™ carbon negative EVA bio polymer.

Mark Nikolich, Braskem America CEO commented, "As the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, Braskem is focused on partnering with clients that share our commitment to advancing the manufacture of more sustainable products with our I'm green portfolio of eco-friendly materials. Our relationship with Dansko exemplifies this, as they introduce their new Kane clog which is made from over 50% Braskem's I'm green™ bio-based EVA. I'm green™ offers the same features of a conventional resin, such as flexibility, lightness and resistance, while helping support renewably sourced materials and reducing carbon emissions in the fight against global warming."

Dansko's new "Kane" footwear offers consumers a new lightweight clog that is perfect for everyday wear. The Kane clog is the first Dansko product to be made with over 50% of Braskem's carbon negative I'm green™ bio-based EVA. This new clog provides excellent shock absorption and features a removable foot bed, which incorporates Dansko Natural Arch® technology for added support. The new spring 2021 casual shoe is eye-catching and durable as well as being lightweight and comfortable. The channeled outsole provides both durability and long-lasting wear. The Kane is easy to clean and the uppers are perforated for ventilation, making them the perfect shoes for indoor and outdoor summer activities. The Dansko "Kane" clog can be purchased online www.dansko.com/kane-blue-eva-clog.

Jim Fox, CEO of Dansko stated, "Dansko shoes are for people who strive to get the most from life. We make shoes that are simply good for your feet-all day, every day-in a range of styles that are just right for you. Our new Kane clog is constructed from materials you can feel good about. Braskem understands the lifestyle focus of our business and the I'm green™ material is ideal for this new product."

Braskem's I'm green™ bio-based EVA is sustainably produced from sugarcane, a renewable source that contributes to the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by CO 2 capture. For those who want to adopt Green EVA into a new product concept, it is ideal for use in footwear, toys, general foams and much more. Braskem's Green EVA benefits include:

Renewable Source: Sustainably sourced and produced from sugarcane, a renewable raw material.

Sustainably sourced and produced from sugarcane, a renewable raw material. Drop-in Solution: Replaces the conventional resin without investments in new machinery for plastic transformation.

Replaces the conventional resin without investments in new machinery for plastic transformation. Recyclable: Green EVA can be recycled/reused in the same stream already developed for conventional EVA.

The I'm green™ brand represents Braskem's sustainable portfolio, aligned with its commitment to the circular economy and features bio-based and recycled products. The goal is to combine innovation with sustainable development to achieve a better impact on the planet and society. Since its initial launch, Braskem's I'm green™ sustainable portfolio of chemicals and polymers has expanded and now includes a range of solutions made from post-consumer plastic waste as well as responsibly sourced bio-based materials including green EVA, all reflecting Braskem's commitment to innovation and the advancement of the Carbon Neutral Circular Economy. To learn more about Braskem's sustainable I'm green™ portfolio, please visit online at: https://www.braskem.com.br/imgreen/home-en.

ABOUT DANSKO

Dansko is a leading developer and marketer of premium comfort footwear and is 100% employee-owned. Founded in 1990 by wife-and-husband team Mandy Cabot and Peter Kjellerup, Dansko – literally translated as "Danish shoe" – leads the comfort footwear market in award-winning design and customer service. Today, the company continues to improve the quality of people's lives through products, passion, and a commitment to a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.dansko.com.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare and hygiene, among others. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, and net revenue of R$52.3 billion (US$13.2 billion), Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 100 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa .

