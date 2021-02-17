>
Amyris To Host Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call On March 2

February 17, 2021 | About: NAS:AMRS -4.31%

PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, prior to the opening of the financial markets. The company will hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 6:00 am Pacific Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Amyris Logo (PRNewsfoto/Amyris, Inc.)

On the call, John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer, and Eduardo Alvarez, Chief Operating Officer, will provide an update on Amyris's financial results and the company's business.

Live audio webcast/conference call:
Webcast: please visit http://investors.amyris.com.
U.S. Dial-In Number: (877) 870-4263. International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-0790. Ask to join the Amyris, Inc. call.

Please connect to the website or dial in to the conference call 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to avoid connection delays. If a participant will be listen-only, they are encouraged to listen via the webcast on Amyris's investor page.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

About Amyris
Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance' clean beauty skincare, Pipette' clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amyris-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-conference-call-on-march-2-301229754.html

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.


