>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Veritiv to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 3

February 17, 2021 | About: NYSE:VRTV -0.55%

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2021

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:VRTV) will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, March 3, at 9 a.m. EST. To participate, callers within the U.S. and Canada can dial (833) 968-2246, and international callers can dial (825) 312-2066, both using conference ID number 7088867. Interested parties can also listen online at ir.veritivcorp.com.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available online for a limited period of time at ir.veritivcorp.com shortly after the live webcast is completed.

Prior to the March 3 financial results conference call and webcast, the Company will issue a news release and post a slide presentation online at ir.veritivcorp.com.

About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a leading North American business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services; and also a provider of logistics and supply chain management solutions. Serving customers in a wide range of industries, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and team members helping shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visit www.veritivcorp.com.

Veritiv Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/Veritiv Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Veritiv Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veritiv-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-march-3-301228934.html

SOURCE Veritiv Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)