PSEG Announces Retirement of Joe Forline, Vice President of Gas Operations, PSE&G

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSEG announced today that Joe Forline, vice president of Gas Operations, plans to retire from PSE&G on March 5 and has accepted a position at Pacific Gas & Electric. Brian Clark, senior vice president of Fossil Operations, PSEG Power, will replace Forline and will lead Gas Operations. Clark's role will become effective once PSEG's Strategic Alternatives process has concluded, which is anticipated by the end of 2021.

"Innovation and growth mark Joe's career as much his leadership and hard work," PSEG Chief Operating Officer Ralph LaRossa said. "Joe leaves a legacy of true dedication to serving our customers and enhancing their lives."

Forline worked for PSE&G for 35 years in electric and gas operations, customer operations, and beyond-the-meter services, including the growth of PSE&G's WorryFree appliance service business.

Clark has been with PSEG for 22 years and has held several leadership roles throughout the Fossil and Nuclear organizations, with oversight of operations, construction and finance, among other organizations. Additionally, he led PSEG's Procurement organization, enabling him to integrate his business unit experience with this critical support function. Upon assumption of his Gas Operations responsibilities, Clark will report to PSE&G Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Kim Hanemann.

In the interim, as the Strategic Alternatives process is completed, Mike Gaffney, senior director for the Gas System Modernization Program (GSMP), will step in to oversee Gas Operations and will report into Kim Hanemann. Since joining PSE&G in 1986 as an engineering technician, Mike has advanced within PSE&G in a variety of management positions in the utility's gas and electric operations. Mike's experience across the PSE&G organization will make for a seamless hand-off within Gas Operations.

"I want to thank Joe for his many contributions to the company and wish him all the best in retirement and future endeavors with PG&E," LaRossa said. "And I want to thank Brian for his leadership to date and congratulate him on his new role with PSE&G. As our company continues to evolve, we are pleased to utilize and deploy our exceptional internal talent when opportunities arise."

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 13 consecutive years ( https://corporate.pseg.com ).

CONTACTS:





Investor Relations Media Relations Carlotta Chan Marijke Shugrue [email protected] [email protected] 973-430-6565 908-531-4253

