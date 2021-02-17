Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys China Mobile, Kinross Gold Corp, World Fuel Services Corp, Sells Children's Place Inc, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc

Investment company Invenomic Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys China Mobile, Kinross Gold Corp, World Fuel Services Corp, Koppers Holdings Inc, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, sells Children's Place Inc, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Capri Holdings, F5 Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invenomic Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Invenomic Capital Management LP owns 128 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CHL, INT, KOP, RGA, INTC, T, CMTL, FLMN, SBH, CR, TROX, NTUS, HRTG, RLGT, CNR, AAWW, ITRN, RLH, GRPN, VNOM, TDS, VSAT, GER, HMHC, LMT, CSGS, TBI, FANG, GILT, BBCP, ATRO, ZEUS, WDR, NATR, TDC, LIVN, FE, IBM, EQT, SRAX, DT,

CHL, INT, KOP, RGA, INTC, T, CMTL, FLMN, SBH, CR, TROX, NTUS, HRTG, RLGT, CNR, AAWW, ITRN, RLH, GRPN, VNOM, TDS, VSAT, GER, HMHC, LMT, CSGS, TBI, FANG, GILT, BBCP, ATRO, ZEUS, WDR, NATR, TDC, LIVN, FE, IBM, EQT, SRAX, DT, Added Positions: KGC, LRN, MATW, CSTE, PRU, RMR, XPER, CBT, HRB, SPOK, ATGE, MG, PRTH, CLS, SRTS, PLPC, VTRS, BIOL, GSV, PMD, INGN, IRIX, VHI, HWCC, USAP, BKEP,

KGC, LRN, MATW, CSTE, PRU, RMR, XPER, CBT, HRB, SPOK, ATGE, MG, PRTH, CLS, SRTS, PLPC, VTRS, BIOL, GSV, PMD, INGN, IRIX, VHI, HWCC, USAP, BKEP, Reduced Positions: PLCE, SKT, DHIL, CPRI, OEC, WW, FDP, CAH, VIAC, HSII, UGI, FBP, DISCK, UHS, GRA, NCR, KSS, HBB, FDX, TAP, BHC, VLO, CAL, TECK, GS, VRA, LAZ, BDC, EEX, LEA, JCOM, SPLP, NC, TWI, MIK, SII, TESS, FL, HYRE, CX, CSCO, DS, BHR, PFIE, TEN, BCOR, OI, ALOT, BWA, RYI, CMRE, WFC, DISCA, PKE, UFI, SANM,

PLCE, SKT, DHIL, CPRI, OEC, WW, FDP, CAH, VIAC, HSII, UGI, FBP, DISCK, UHS, GRA, NCR, KSS, HBB, FDX, TAP, BHC, VLO, CAL, TECK, GS, VRA, LAZ, BDC, EEX, LEA, JCOM, SPLP, NC, TWI, MIK, SII, TESS, FL, HYRE, CX, CSCO, DS, BHR, PFIE, TEN, BCOR, OI, ALOT, BWA, RYI, CMRE, WFC, DISCA, PKE, UFI, SANM, Sold Out: FFIV, DFIN, MTZ, FLEX, BV, HBAN, IMMR, MTSC, EMN, OC, GIII, EA, IP, SP, CPS, UNB, CULP, MOS, NOMD, RNET, TITN, SIC, LKQ, STRA, CVS, CHRA, WWW, STLD, AP, PRIM, PKOH, TLYS, MITK, LUMN, GPX, KRA, THS, RJF, TOT, CELP, 19L, DRTT,

For the details of Invenomic Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invenomic+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

H&R Block Inc (HRB) - 315,898 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.45% Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 645,489 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 321.25% Stride Inc (LRN) - 218,587 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.58% Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII) - 157,259 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26% China Mobile Ltd (CHL) - 154,826 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. New Position

Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in China Mobile Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.17 and $34.47, with an estimated average price of $30.89. The stock is now traded at around $27.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 154,826 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in World Fuel Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $32.01, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $34.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 101,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in Koppers Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.04 and $31.16, with an estimated average price of $26.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 86,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.44 and $126.79, with an estimated average price of $111.91. The stock is now traded at around $115.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 22,538 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 38,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 60,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 321.25%. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.35, with an estimated average price of $7.95. The stock is now traded at around $7.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 645,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in Stride Inc by 110.58%. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 218,587 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in Matthews International Corp by 3216.19%. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 62,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in Caesarstone Ltd by 112.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 227,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 48.46%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.4. The stock is now traded at around $82.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 51,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in The RMR Group Inc by 116.03%. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 48,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $122.5 and $176.44, with an estimated average price of $152.26.

Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $12.63 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $15.5.

Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $42.61 and $70.4, with an estimated average price of $56.33.

Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.17 and $18.24, with an estimated average price of $15.4.

Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $9.33 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.4.

Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in BrightView Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.03 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $13.72.

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Children's Place Inc by 90.58%. The sale prices were between $24.66 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $36.49. The stock is now traded at around $70.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. Invenomic Capital Management LP still held 9,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc by 58.65%. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $11.22, with an estimated average price of $8.49. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. Invenomic Capital Management LP still held 283,167 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc by 50.42%. The sale prices were between $132.93 and $160, with an estimated average price of $145.97. The stock is now traded at around $142.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. Invenomic Capital Management LP still held 15,986 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 74.02%. The sale prices were between $18.46 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $46.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.21%. Invenomic Capital Management LP still held 37,779 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 80.35%. The sale prices were between $13.54 and $17.14, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Invenomic Capital Management LP still held 29,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in WW International Inc by 52.69%. The sale prices were between $20.81 and $32.76, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $28.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Invenomic Capital Management LP still held 64,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.