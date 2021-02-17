>
Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc Buys Precision Drilling Corp, Sells NetEase Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: PD -2.06% SGEN +0.12% LUMN -0.07% VER -1.02% VTRS -0.01% AIV -1.12% NOV -0.96%

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Precision Drilling Corp, sells NetEase Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, VEREIT Inc, McCormick Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc. As of 2020Q4, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc owns 2425 stocks with a total value of $184325.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ubs+global+asset+management+americas+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,535,518 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,313,487 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,121,422 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 18,540,677 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio.
  5. TAL Education Group (TAL) - 54,722,594 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Precision Drilling Corp (PD)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc initiated holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 37,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.26.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.4.

Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $11.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC. Also check out:

1. UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC keeps buying

