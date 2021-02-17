Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Sea, sells Coca-Cola Co, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owns 173 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EW, VRSK, CDNS, SE, KC, ALV, BILI, MELI, IBN, RTX, MS, DELL, SNE, HDB, GNRC, CCK, BLDP, MRNA, ATVI, HD, VTRS, BNTX, OCFT,

EW, VRSK, CDNS, SE, KC, ALV, BILI, MELI, IBN, RTX, MS, DELL, SNE, HDB, GNRC, CCK, BLDP, MRNA, ATVI, HD, VTRS, BNTX, OCFT, Added Positions: TMO, ADBE, LQD, BABA, PG, TSM, AAPL, MDLZ, BRK.B, PFE, OTIS, BIDU, JPM, NFLX, DLTR, KMX, BF.B, PEO, BX, NOMD, IAU,

TMO, ADBE, LQD, BABA, PG, TSM, AAPL, MDLZ, BRK.B, PFE, OTIS, BIDU, JPM, NFLX, DLTR, KMX, BF.B, PEO, BX, NOMD, IAU, Reduced Positions: PYPL, ZTS, MSFT, V, EL, ISRG, SPGI, NKE, MCD, PEP, SYK, BDX, GOOG, DIS, GOOGL, CL, KO, APD, GILD, IVV, PM, SPY, URI, MMM, ORCL, LEN, FDX, NEM, QCOM, SBUX, LOW, JNJ, IFF, HAIN, GD, AMP, MO, QQQ, SPIP, A,

PYPL, ZTS, MSFT, V, EL, ISRG, SPGI, NKE, MCD, PEP, SYK, BDX, GOOG, DIS, GOOGL, CL, KO, APD, GILD, IVV, PM, SPY, URI, MMM, ORCL, LEN, FDX, NEM, QCOM, SBUX, LOW, JNJ, IFF, HAIN, GD, AMP, MO, QQQ, SPIP, A, Sold Out: AKAM, FIS, CVX, DHI, XOM, LUMN, CXW, KMB, LVS, OXY, IXG,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 74,981 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 986,977 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 807,303 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.74% Visa Inc (V) - 776,724 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 96,978 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.01. The stock is now traded at around $86.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 941,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.97 and $207.98, with an estimated average price of $194.55. The stock is now traded at around $188.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 286,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.32 and $136.43, with an estimated average price of $117.44. The stock is now traded at around $145.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 244,605 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.34. The stock is now traded at around $278.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 38,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 125,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.8 and $94.35, with an estimated average price of $58.83. The stock is now traded at around $148.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 75757.00%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $500.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 75,857 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 131.17%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $133.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 58,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 281.25%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $127.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,681 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 285.50%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $140.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 28,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 49.72%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 59.94%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $63.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares Global Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $51.69 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $59.16.