Luminus Management Llc Buys Li Auto Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, AECOM, Sells Cenovus Energy Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources

New York, NY, based Investment company Luminus Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Li Auto Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, AECOM, Array Technologies Inc, ContextLogic Inc, sells Cenovus Energy Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian Solar Inc, Bunge during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Luminus Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Luminus Management Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $395 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LI, ARRY, WISH, CYH, SQM, OMER, MRNS, PHAT, VXX, RSVAU, CCK, EAF,

LI, ARRY, WISH, CYH, SQM, OMER, MRNS, PHAT, VXX, RSVAU, CCK, EAF, Added Positions: PRG, ACM, NOVA, ASH, BERY, ARCH, FOE, GLNG, SONO,

PRG, ACM, NOVA, ASH, BERY, ARCH, FOE, GLNG, SONO, Reduced Positions: ENPH, CSIQ, BG, NRG, X, COHR, TROX, AAWW, TWOU,

ENPH, CSIQ, BG, NRG, X, COHR, TROX, AAWW, TWOU, Sold Out: CVE, CNQ, VST, CPG, DAR, BIGC, BK, WVE, ERF, FCEL, IGT, CC, KRO, FUL, ONEM, IAC, KYN, STLD, ELY, AIN, KMF, SPY, VET,

Li Auto Inc (LI) - 1,854,345 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Battalion Oil Corp (BATL) - 6,151,448 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. Arch Resources Inc (ARCH) - 851,512 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.37% Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 275,597 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.59% AECOM (ACM) - 423,569 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.68%

Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $27.59. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.54%. The holding were 1,854,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.09 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $43.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 269,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.58 and $23.55, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 609,909 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.39 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $7.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,275,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $42.28. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 189,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Omeros Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.14 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 331,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in PROG Holdings Inc by 431.34%. The purchase prices were between $44.29 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $51.64. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 367,887 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in AECOM by 137.68%. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $47.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 423,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc by 559.66%. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $47, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 220,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 49.59%. The purchase prices were between $68.68 and $81.59, with an estimated average price of $75.64. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 275,597 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 76.77%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $58.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 230,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in Ferro Corp by 56.66%. The purchase prices were between $12.5 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.9. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 818,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $3.28 and $6.21, with an estimated average price of $4.68.

Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.64 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $20.6.

Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.63.

Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $1.17 and $2.42, with an estimated average price of $1.72.

Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $36.82 and $58.88, with an estimated average price of $47.95.

Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $64.15 and $105.99, with an estimated average price of $79.69.