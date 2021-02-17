>
Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Sells Livongo Health Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Barrick Gold Corp

February 17, 2021

Investment company Truvestments Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Ambarella Inc, sells Livongo Health Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Barrick Gold Corp, Sabine Royalty Trust, LGI Homes Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truvestments Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, Truvestments Capital LLC owns 608 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Truvestments Capital LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,832 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  2. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 24,992 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 25,436 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  4. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 41,390 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,000 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
New Purchase: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.52 and $21.49, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 68,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.71 and $53.59, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $95.41, with an estimated average price of $70.28. The stock is now traded at around $128.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.45 and $418.22, with an estimated average price of $351.89. The stock is now traded at around $527.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 676 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $40.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $422.01. The stock is now traded at around $591.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 173.03%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $291.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 432.64%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Corning Inc (GLW)

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Corning Inc by 679.51%. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.56. The stock is now traded at around $38.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 377.87%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $217.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 195.16%. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $730.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Southern Co (SO)

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 154.83%. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Sold Out: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in LGI Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $102.52 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $113.76.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $47.34 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $53.43.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.06.

Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $11.35.



