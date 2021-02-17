Tikvah Management LLC Buys Strategic Education Inc, Sells Faro Technologies Inc

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Tikvah Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Strategic Education Inc, sells Faro Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tikvah Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Tikvah Management LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $359 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: STRA,

STRA, Reduced Positions: FARO,

For the details of Tikvah Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tikvah+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) - 126,282 shares, 20.52% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,280 shares, 18.41% of the total portfolio. QAD Inc (QADA) - 980,010 shares, 17.26% of the total portfolio. Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 1,244,981 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,584 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio.

Tikvah Management LLC added to a holding in Strategic Education Inc by 95.68%. The purchase prices were between $83.06 and $100, with an estimated average price of $92.86. The stock is now traded at around $93.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 67,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.