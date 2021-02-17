>
Tikvah Management LLC Buys Strategic Education Inc, Sells Faro Technologies Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: STRA -1.56%

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Tikvah Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Strategic Education Inc, sells Faro Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tikvah Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Tikvah Management LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $359 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • Added Positions: STRA,
  • Reduced Positions: FARO,

For the details of Tikvah Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tikvah+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tikvah Management LLC
  1. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) - 126,282 shares, 20.52% of the total portfolio.
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,280 shares, 18.41% of the total portfolio.
  3. QAD Inc (QADA) - 980,010 shares, 17.26% of the total portfolio.
  4. Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 1,244,981 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,584 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio.
Added: Strategic Education Inc (STRA)

Tikvah Management LLC added to a holding in Strategic Education Inc by 95.68%. The purchase prices were between $83.06 and $100, with an estimated average price of $92.86. The stock is now traded at around $93.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 67,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tikvah Management LLC. Also check out:

